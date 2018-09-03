John McCain’s funeral was just that.

A funeral.

Seriously.

And yet the amount of noise media types are making about the funeral and their shameless willingness to exploit it for cheap shots at Trump is absolutely over the top. Were there people there making political statements? Yes. Was it more than a funeral?

No.

Sorry, Ronald.

CNN senior political analyst Ronald Brownstein: John McCain's funeral was a "call to arms" against President Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/tmUk4vuuE8 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 1, 2018

It. Was. Just. A. FUNERAL.

Call to arms, REALLY?

Then again, it IS CNN we’re talking about here.

No it's more like it reinforced why Trump is president. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) September 1, 2018

Yup.

This is how you got Trump, carry on. — Rhonda Koenig (@Rhondako) September 2, 2018

That. ^

Does Ronald really think Trump created the division in this country? Maybe he missed how the media treated W for nearly a decade and Obama saying things like, ‘If they bring a knife, we bring a gun.’ Bottom line, it’s all just more BS.

And Ronny knows it.

Of course it was. At least half of those attending were there to spite Trump. — JC Davis (@jcdav) September 2, 2018

Sad if true.

I'm sure that Trump is grateful for @RonBrownstein's in kind contribution to his reelection campaign. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) September 2, 2018

Right?

@CNN ….and therein lies the problem The “leadership *class*” sitting in that funeral IS on the SAME team & it’s NOT representative of Americans 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 You do NOT “get” why Americans are sick of the collusion by ‘rulers’ #ElectionsHaveConsequences#MAGA @realDonaldTrump — couerfidele (@couerfidele) September 2, 2018

As if they haven’t been at war for years now… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 2, 2018

But TRUMP!

