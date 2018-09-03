John McCain’s funeral was just that.

A funeral.

Seriously.

And yet the amount of noise media types are making about the funeral and their shameless willingness to exploit it for cheap shots at Trump is absolutely over the top. Were there people there making political statements? Yes. Was it more than a funeral?

No.

Sorry, Ronald.

It. Was. Just. A. FUNERAL.

Call to arms, REALLY?

Then again, it IS CNN we’re talking about here.

Trending

Yup.

That. ^

Does Ronald really think Trump created the division in this country? Maybe he missed how the media treated W for nearly a decade and Obama saying things like, ‘If they bring a knife, we bring a gun.’ Bottom line, it’s all just more BS.

And Ronny knows it.

Sad if true.

Right?

But TRUMP!

Related:

Tax cuts will KILL US ALL! Tom Perez’s claim Dems are running on HOPE instead of fear BACKFIRES

‘Stalker MUCH’? Frothy blue check tangles with Dana Loesch over 10-year-old tweet and OMG the DESTRUCTION

He’s DEAD Jim! CNN Analyst has his a*s HANDED to him after picking fight with Byron York AND Brit Hume

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BushCNNDivisionmccainObamaRon BrowensteinTrump