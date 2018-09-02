Tom Perez is full of it.

He’s a Democrat, that comes with the territory.

But c’mon, even a Democrat knows the only way they can get anyone to vote for them in the first place is if they scare the crap out of them. All we’ve seen since Trump was elected in 2016 is that REPUBLICANS ARE LITERALLY HITLER AND KILLING THE COUNTRY.

Not even making that up. Their latest BS is that confirming Kavanaugh will literally kill women because abortion and stuff. But you know, Tom has to try something we guess … and that Al Sharpton is pushing it?

DNC Chair Tom Perez discusses how Dems are putting hope on the ballot in comparison to how Trump has used fear on the ballot. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/0eFSXabH7c — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 2, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA, oh man.

This is too funny.

#FakeNews As Perpetual Screaming Fear Caused by #TDS?? That's Not 'hope on the ballot' that's Trump Derangement — mathewsjw (@mathewsjw) September 2, 2018

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

I have no respict for this opinion. — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) September 2, 2018

Poor Al.

He can’t get no ‘RESPICT’.

Hope? That party uses at least as much vitriol. pic.twitter.com/vM0oaxOx8K — Charles-In-Charge (@Charlemagne0814) September 2, 2018

Let's see… so far the Democrats have said that people will die from the Paris Accords and Net Neutrality being repealed, from the tax cuts, and now Kavenaugh. Democrats thrive on making people afraid in order to get votes. Seems the only one offering hope was Trump. — RemoteDesktopSupport (@InfernalDante86) September 2, 2018

WE’RE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE, MAN!

So he lies almost as well as you do?

Got it! 👍 — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) September 2, 2018

Dude, whoa now. Nobody lies as much as Al.

Except maybe Obama.

Hope for what? — Liberty Convention (@LibertyConv) September 2, 2018

Good question.

I’ve seen a lot of hate from the Left after the election. Weren’t we all supposed to be dead already from Trump? — Paul Kissinger (@PaulKissinger) September 2, 2018

Or at least from net neutrality.

Psh.

Things Democrats say will kill people:

1) trump's tax cuts

2) Net neutrality vote

3) global warming will kill us all by 2015

4) Judge Kavanaugh

5) EPA cuts

6) healthcare reform Only thing that seems to be killing people is Dems with guns in every DNC controlled US City! — Matt Harrison (@MattHar03249209) September 2, 2018

But HOPE.

Wait, didn’t they already try that whole ‘hope’ thing already?

At this rate they might as well run Hillary again, that would be just about as successful as this crap.

