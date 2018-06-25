Sheesh Kamala, this went well.

Oh, wait, no it didn’t.

We will leave no one to fight alone for their civil rights. #Pride pic.twitter.com/0gu44Lrg4C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 25, 2018

Pandering panderers are going to pander.

Say THAT five times fast.

Raise your hand if you find the timing of this particular tweet a tad poor considering several WOMEN in the Trump administration have been attacked and harassed in their everyday lives and her colleague Maxine is cheering on even more harassment.

Her self-awareness is seriously at an all-time low.

Except Christians and gun owners — John C (@JohnCDick) June 25, 2018

And Conservatives.

And pro-life types.

And people who want legal immigrants.

And people who want smaller government.

And people who want government out of their healthcare.

And people who want lower taxes.

Otherwise, she is totally THERE for you.

Totally.

Civil rights? You mean throwing people out of a restaurant because you disagree? You mean those civil rights? Harrasing people at their homes. Those civil rights? You are a liar and a fraud. — Tomkat (@tomsuperkat) June 25, 2018

Like we said, this tweet lacks self-awareness in a big way.

Waiting for you to denounce your colleague @RepMaxineWaters comments.#Crickets — Deplorable Rick (@rvelas2000) June 25, 2018

Wouldn’t count on that happening anytime soon.

you're having so much FUN fighting — Sede Vacantist (@dibassetto) June 25, 2018

While she has no idea what she’s fighting for.

Yup.

This person just described the entire Democratic movement.

