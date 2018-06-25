Twitter has been a total and complete crapfest of stupid and angry … well, since forever. But the past two weeks have been even worse (which is honestly really hard to believe) what with the real-life harassment of women from the Trump administration and Maxine Waters shrieking like a crazy old woman telling people to attack others they disagree with and make them feel unwelcome and unwanted.

So where do we turn when Twitter is almost too much for us to bear? Besides boxed wine and cookies (MERICA) we look to our favorite parody account to keep us laughing, we look to Sean Spicier.

And as usual, he did NOT disappoint.

I know it was you, Fredo! pic.twitter.com/VoAD3lq2xW — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 24, 2018

Would HAVE asked him to leave.

Ugh, one of those common and annoying typos, dammit.

#BeBetter

I’m like last night’s meatloaf pic.twitter.com/ydQfulUnlK — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 24, 2018

Huh?

Even now we have a hard time deciphering some of the Left’s tweets, if only we were more fluent in the language of jacka**.

Obama staffers not being aholes is news to even them pic.twitter.com/omIe4Lez6d — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 24, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

They think Obama staffers were nice? Guessing this person hasn’t read Ben Rhodes’ book …

And now we know pic.twitter.com/vU0QK1SkFc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 25, 2018

You know he thinks he just slammed Trump’s former press secretary … HA!

Wait, what?

And right? We loved The Birdcage.

This isn’t going to go the way you envisioned pic.twitter.com/13l5UeExjP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 23, 2018

Psh, these people have NO sense of humor.

Otherwise, they wouldn’t vote for Democrats.

And poor Tom … sorta.

