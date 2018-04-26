Trump called into Fox & Friends this morning which of course triggered a very easily triggered Brian Stelter who for some reason seems to take issue with most everything the president does, but got especially pis*y this morning when he dared to be interviewed on TV.

We don’t get it either but hey, he works for CNN, what can ya’ do?

Lighten up, Brian. Sheesh, it was just an interview.

Annals is a funny word, if you think about it, right? WE KNOW, we’re so immature. *sits in the corner*

But seriously, other presidents who were ’embattled’ didn’t call into radio and tv shows in the past? First time for everything, you’ve gotta be sh*tting us, dude.

