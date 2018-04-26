Trump called into Fox & Friends this morning which of course triggered a very easily triggered Brian Stelter who for some reason seems to take issue with most everything the president does, but got especially pis*y this morning when he dared to be interviewed on TV.

We don’t get it either but hey, he works for CNN, what can ya’ do?

In the annals of W.H. communications, there's nothing quite like… a phone call by an embattled president to the cable news morning show that he watches, DVRs and promotes. First time for everything… https://t.co/ArAE0sHfs9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 26, 2018

Lighten up, Brian. Sheesh, it was just an interview.

Annals is a funny word, if you think about it, right? WE KNOW, we’re so immature. *sits in the corner*

But seriously, other presidents who were ’embattled’ didn’t call into radio and tv shows in the past? First time for everything, you’ve gotta be sh*tting us, dude.

Oops.

Fuck off with this bullshit. Every network was letting him do this shit back when Dems were rooting for him in the primary because they thought that Hillary would trounce him. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) April 26, 2018

What he said.

He calls you guys….fake news. — johnnyb (@johnnyb197) April 26, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

And yes, he does.

I find it totally entertaining watching you get played everyday by our president. He says or does something and your obsession with him immediately causes an opinionated reaction from you that is just plain foolish. — E (@ecole10652) April 26, 2018

We admit it makes us giggle a little too.

No Trump phone call for you. Your ratings will still stink. 😂 — El Captain Crunch (@greenrotgut) April 26, 2018

A bit of envy from the DNC. — Paul Thompson (@digitsdad) April 26, 2018

Just a bit.

