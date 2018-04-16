OH NOEZ.

DNC Vice Chair Rep. Keith Ellison wants you all to know that women are dying because Democrats are losing elections. So basically is Ellison saying the GOP winning elections is killing women?

We just made that face you make when you see the great uncle at your family reunion who no one talks to because he claims he used to work for Area 51 and that he still talks to the alien friends he made there.

Watch.

DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison says “women are dying” because Democrats are losing elections pic.twitter.com/SvJLYKRS98 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 15, 2018

He was talking about maternal survival rates … ironic ain’t it? Hearing a progressive pretend to give a damn about life?

Ellison also said Democrats don’t have a right to ‘lose a damn election.’

Dude is WHACK.

What really scares me are the people who listen to and believe him. — Tracey (@ejin_elan) April 15, 2018

The people clapping and shouting, ‘Yes!’ as he babbled about the GOP basically killing women? Yeah, they’re nuts too.

So, Democrats are killing women. Gotcha. — Jere in TN (@JereCTN) April 15, 2018

I though we all died after net neutrality and the tax cuts…? — JLevelart (@MrsLevelsArt) April 15, 2018

No no, it was the tax cuts that killed us all.

Are Republican women.. not women? — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) April 15, 2018

Nope.

It's like watching Farrakhan Jr……this is the Democrat party? Really. This is what you're going for? — Jessica (@bunnyofdoom1974) April 16, 2018

Many people believe that all the Democrats have to do at this point to win midterms is to not be crazy … and they can’t even do that.

Thank God.

Related:

‘Because YOU’RE even worse’: Jonathan Chait tries shaming Never Trump to switch parties, FAILS spectacularly

Now THAT’S a lot of BACKFIRE: Joss Whedon snarks at Paul Ryan, hits himself BELOW the belt instead

HOT MESS Ana Navarro doubles down that Trump struck Syria to distract from Comey, gets REKT