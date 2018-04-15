That moment when you realize the news in 2018 is far more interesting and at the same time more troubling than any reality TV show … ever.

Sounds like Stormy Daniels will make an appearance at Michael Cohen’s hearing on Monday.

Stormy to appear at Cohen hearing Monday… https://t.co/jvKL9U9ybk — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) April 15, 2018

From the Daily News:

Stormy Daniel’s lawyer announced a likely upcoming appearance by the porn actress—at a hearing for President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen Monday. Michael Avenatti teased Daniel’s probable presence at the hearing related to the FBI’s raid on Cohen’s home and office “I checked and the weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy,” he said in an ominous tweet.

What a stupid time to be alive.

Brit Hume summed it up perfectly:

Will there be a cover charge? https://t.co/dEDmHiivJD — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 15, 2018

Ha!

“Your honor, May I Approach the pole?” — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 15, 2018

D’oh.

But double HA!

Ba-dum-ch.

Brit wins Twitter. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 15, 2018

And a 2 drink minimum — J.D. (@Williams_J_D) April 15, 2018

We see what you did here.

When will she appear on SNL as the Guest host? — G-Ro Mo (@GRMogavero) April 15, 2018

Don’t give them any ideas.

Make sure and tip your waitress, folks.

