That moment when you realize the news in 2018 is far more interesting and at the same time more troubling than any reality TV show … ever.

Sounds like Stormy Daniels will make an appearance at Michael Cohen’s hearing on Monday.

From the Daily News:

Stormy Daniel’s lawyer announced a likely upcoming appearance by the porn actress—at a hearing for President Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen Monday.

Michael Avenatti teased Daniel’s probable presence at the hearing related to the FBI’s raid on Cohen’s home and office

“I checked and the weather forecast for Mon looks very Stormy,” he said in an ominous tweet.

What a stupid time to be alive.

Brit Hume summed it up perfectly:

Trending

Ha!

D’oh.

But double HA!

Ba-dum-ch.

We see what you did here.

Don’t give them any ideas.

Make sure and tip your waitress, folks.

Related:

WOW: Nick Short notices something F’D UP about the ‘What Syrians are Saying about US strikes’ Twitter Moment

An extra shot of KARMA: Starbucks gets BOYCOTTED by the angry, frothy, Leftist MOB they all but CREATED

Smooth MOOOVE: Jill Filipovic’s attempt to slam Chick-fil-A, Jesus, and Christianity BACKFIRES deliciously

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeCohenStormy DanielsTrump