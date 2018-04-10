Even as Mark Zuckerberg gets ‘questioned’ by Congress about how Russia supposedly used his site to manipulate the election (though we know the Democrats did this for Obama, they bragged about it), and Jack pretends they’re working to make Twitter a better place, more and more Conservative voices are being silenced behind magical algorithms in social media.

Like Diamond and Silk, whose page was suddenly deemed unsafe to the Facebook community, and countless others on Twitter who lose their accounts with the dreaded ‘hateful conduct’ reasoning which doesn’t really explain what the person actually did to lose their account.

Not that this editor speaks from experience … ahem.

Anyway, Dan Bongino just nailed it:

Social Media Company Translator 👇🏻

“We’re changing our algorithm.” = “We’re looking at ways to hide conservative content.” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 10, 2018

Censorship.

Yay.

That sucks. Americans should never be ashamed or afraid to express their views. Speaks volumes about those who want to silence us. What are they so afraid of? Freedom? — Kathryn (@Complexgirl2) April 10, 2018

We shouldn’t be, but it’s happening more and more frequently.

I wonder- do they hit you as much as they hit the smaller accounts. They blow up conservative accounts like the 4th of July🤬 — JOYCE V (@JVER1) April 10, 2018

The new Twitter TOS does seem to be wrecking havoc with Conservatives, it appears there are certain words that automatically get you locked down or even suspended. Of course, Twitter doesn’t bother to share what those words are so it’s a total crapshoot …

It's open season on common sense and pro-American, conservative speech. Liberals would gladly violate every amendment so long as they are the ones with power. To them, dissent must be silenced by any means necessary. — Micah Jackson (@Smartee411) April 10, 2018

It’s certainly starting to feel that way.

