Brian Stelter is obsessed with Fox News.

And in other news, water is wet.

The boycott continues: When Laura Ingraham returns to her show on Monday night, it'll have noticeably fewer ads than other Fox talk shows. Here's my latest story… https://t.co/BQePWyhnoB — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 8, 2018

Yes, Brian, we know about the boycott.

Your gloating is so noted.

From CNN:

Laura Ingraham is returning to Fox News on Monday night — but some of her advertisers are not. The 10-day-old ad boycott effort against Ingraham, led by student activist David Hogg, means that her show will have noticeably fewer ads than other Fox talk shows. While the exact impact is not known, a Fox source confirmed that some of the network’s regular advertisers are continuing to avoid “The Ingraham Angle.” The result is lighter ad loads during her hour.

He wrote an entire article about this … really?

Imagine the amount of work he might get done if he focused less on Fox News and more on his own network.

Imagine if CNN reported on CNN with one-tenth the intensity it reports on Fox…. https://t.co/tUMXQaLDdP — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 9, 2018

We might start taking them a bit more seriously.

As a member of the media the fact you applaud this is reprehensible. The amazing thing is you haven’t the slightest sense of why this is so wrong. But then again ideologically stunted partisan hacks like you have no long range thought process. — Steve Mieczkowski (@steveatmguy) April 8, 2018

Yeah, a guy whose career depends on the First Amendment sure seems happy to see someone else in his field struggling.

Laura is awesome, the boycott is ridiculous and an unAmerican propaganda ploy that will NOT work…..I didn't read your" latest story" and really dont care what you think or say..CNN has no credibility, especially to conservatives… — benfrank 🇺🇸🙏❤ (@douglas_sherrie) April 8, 2018

Cool. I said and wrote last week that boycotts are dangerous. But if don't watch or read my work, you wouldn't know that. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 8, 2018

Someone seems defensive.

But you gloat over boycotts against your competitors. — Barbara Winston (@BarbaraS370) April 9, 2018

Yup.

But many more viewers. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) April 8, 2018

Oopsie.

Did you include Media Matters’ role? — DLass (@Wwlasss) April 8, 2018

Doubtful.

And by story he means "victory lap". — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) April 8, 2018

But still more than you. Lol. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Still Deplorable (@cootercarver) April 9, 2018

Oopsie again. HA!

Biting news Brian! Fewer ads? Stop the presses the most trusted name in news has front pager !!!!! — cardsfanstl (@saintlouiecards) April 9, 2018

Thanks, Captain Obvious!

Editor’s note: This editor has never watched Laura’s show tonight, but will be tuning in for the first time JUST BECAUSE Brian wrote this.

