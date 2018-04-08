Poor Joss Whedon, he wished Trump would ‘quietly die’ in a tweet last week and MIRACULOUSLY he was suspended.

Right? We were shocked …

Then again, he was more than likely locked for a short amount of time while he removed the tweet, which is nothing like really being suspended and losing your account. But that didn’t stop him from throwing a mini-tantrum, how dare they treat him like the little people?!

Well I was put in twitter suspension but luckily there was also a jock, a weird girl, a socialite and a rebel and it turns out we’re all the same or something (?) anyway they all hooked up and I had to write this tweet so I’m not sure, trump still killing the country tho lol — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 7, 2018

Wha? TFG.

This tweet probably seemed way more clever and witty in his giant noggin before he sent it.

Interestingly enough, if a jock, weird girl, socialite and a rebel tweeted about wanting Trump to die a quiet death they would likely lose their accounts (at least), but sure Joss, you and your blue check are the real victims here.

If this would have been aimed at Obama, they would have lost their account and job. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 7, 2018

And their businesses destroyed.

Yup.

Cry some more Nancy. — CB (@rRichSarasota99) April 7, 2018

Tissue?

Ha!

I don't hate u Joss, but I just threw away my Firefly collection that I loved very much! I was a brown coat through and through. Your hatred for the President, or anyone for that matter, wishing him dead is TRULY DEPLORABLE. You live a great life unlike many others. Shame on you. — john ground 🇺🇸 (@petrjohnsson) April 7, 2018

Way to go dude.

You don’t get it..you’re the cancer in this country. Beyond hate when you wish someone to die. That is pure evil! Not a joke! Disturbing ppl like you don’t know what you said is wrong. — Deplorable Sue (@susangunn6) April 7, 2018

But Truuuuuuuuuump.

Aww you mad bruh?? 😂😂 — Deplorable Mark (@southpaw0314) April 7, 2018

Like we said, poor Joss.

Heh.

