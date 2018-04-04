It’s been a while since we last checked in with Joss Whedon. Let’s see what pearls of wisdom he’s been puking out recently:

Donald trump is killing this country. Some of it quickly, some slowly, but he spoils and destroys everything he touches. He emboldens monsters, wielding guns, governmental power, or just smug doublespeak. Or Russia. My hate and sadness are exhausting. Die, Don. Just quietly die. — Joss Whedon (@joss) April 4, 2018

It’s one thing to dislike Donald Trump’s policies or dislike him as a person. But to wish him dead?

I'm not a Trump fan either, but COME ON, dude, get a grip! — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 4, 2018

I didn’t like Obama….but not once did I ever wish death upon him. Can’t believe there are so many that just want people to die. — RichyT (@RLTrumps) April 4, 2018

I loathe this administration too but its never a good idea to wish death on a president in public. or in writing. or if youre a public figure…. — Michael the Suich (@MichaelJSuich) April 4, 2018

Joss Whedon doesn’t seem like he’s in much of a position to pass judgment on anyone’s character when he’s actively wishing death on the president.

Imagine a famous person calling for the president to die, even "quietly," between 2009-2016. https://t.co/qO6lr5U21v — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 4, 2018

Can't wait for the media to ignore this blast of Whedon hate like all the other examples! https://t.co/wGc2rBxHjx — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) April 4, 2018

Some death wishes are more equal than others.

Did you ever stop & think that it may be your attitude towards this presidency that is destroying the country? We had Obama for 8 yrs and lived through it. We can live through Donald. Stop your whining please! Stop with the death wishes! Just stop! — Melinda McNair (@msmcnair16) April 4, 2018

Here is a thought. Concentrate on what you can fix. Like the sexual abuse in your industry. If you actually start to make a positive impact in the world then maybe people will think you are worth listening to. https://t.co/7iDVIG655E — Jodi (@APLMom) April 4, 2018

Fat chance of that. Whedon himself is a flaming moral hypocrite, so the best he can do is throw stones.

So that's Paul Ryan you want to see "f***ed to death", the president you want to "die", your "hate" exhausts you…and didn't you get into trouble sexually harassing women or something? If you're not in therapy, make the call today, Joss. https://t.co/hxh1xHvtFG — Add your name (@corrcomm) April 4, 2018

Get help. Living on hate won’t work. Come up with better policies. Stop acting like a spoiled child. — Jim (@haikujimmaui) April 4, 2018

Please seek professional help, Joss. https://t.co/qO6lr5U21v — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 4, 2018

Based on some of the responses to his tweet, Joss isn’t the only one who needs help:

Right there with you. If you had told be before all this started that it was possible to loathe someone this much I'm not sure I would have believed it. Even all the things I'd normally compare a bad person to feels more like I'm insulting that thing. No redeeming qualities. — Sandy Townzen (@SandyTownzen) April 4, 2018

We can only hope he doesnt last the year. — cjheighton (@cjheighton) April 4, 2018

I mean, I don't want to sound like a cheerleader for someone's demise, but… pic.twitter.com/785zrttNrd — Alt Stephen Miller (@AltStephMiller) April 4, 2018

From your lips to any gods ears….. — Uppity Doc (@uppitydoc) April 4, 2018

I hope when it happens it's painful. — So. Cal. Gal (@mtn_lvr_grl) April 4, 2018

Quietly. Loudly. I’ll take whatever I can get. — Kelly Johnson (@geekbabel) April 4, 2018

Right there with you, Joss. I was full of anger with him. Then hate. Now I just want him to die. And it makes me sad to think that way. — Barron (@ItsB2daP) April 4, 2018

Then don’t think that way. Because it’s effing deranged.

This is the Sickness I'm growing alarmed about. This is mental illness. If you find yourself nodding your head to this, please take a break from…everything you need to in order to get healthy again. https://t.co/Q57fvx0xmG — Tari (@uncommentari) April 4, 2018

Otherwise, you might have to be helped a little more forcibly.

Wow, Joss. You didn’t just threaten the president did you? @SecretService https://t.co/ifICr3HbEf — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 4, 2018