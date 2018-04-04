It’s been a while since we last checked in with Joss Whedon. Let’s see what pearls of wisdom he’s been puking out recently:

It’s one thing to dislike Donald Trump’s policies or dislike him as a person. But to wish him dead?

Joss Whedon doesn’t seem like he’s in much of a position to pass judgment on anyone’s character when he’s actively wishing death on the president.

Trending

Some death wishes are more equal than others.

Fat chance of that. Whedon himself is a flaming moral hypocrite, so the best he can do is throw stones.

Based on some of the responses to his tweet, Joss isn’t the only one who needs help:

Then don’t think that way. Because it’s effing deranged.

Otherwise, you might have to be helped a little more forcibly.

