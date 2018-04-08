If you were on or even anywhere NEAR Twitter this past Friday, you couldn’t help but see a fairly nasty and heated ‘debate’ going on between Jimmy Kimmel and Sean Hannity. In his apology (that reads a lot like a non-apology to us, but whatevs), Jimmy seems very concerned that he may have upset the gay community with his nasty barbs at Hannity by insinuating he was gay for defending Trump and Trump’s wife.

We’re guessing he’s more concerned about the damage he may have done to his ratings than he is for the ugliness he spewed across the Twittersphere:

Hrm, seems like a whole lotta something about nothing. And we’re still looking for the words, ‘I’m sorry,’ in this statement.

Especially to Sean Hannity?

Saying, ‘I apologize’ is how someone who doesn’t want to say they’re sorry says they’re sorry.

Not to mention the lame dig at Hannity at the end.

This is not an apology. It sounds like you are trying to save your show from the poor ratings because conservatives will not be watching. — Josephine (@notmyname02) April 8, 2018

Conservatives really didn’t watch much to begin with, but plenty of people in the gay community who found his tweets offensive and hateful do and they might change the channel. That’s what this was really about.

Sounds like Disney honchos sat Jimbo down for a good talk before he fell behind Outer Limits reruns in late night. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) April 8, 2018

Jimmy showed us his true colors and now he’s trying to backpedal.

I'm not sure what you just said qualifies as an apology to Melania… pic.twitter.com/fMmqzk0RN7 — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 8, 2018

Oh yeah, that too. When does he apologize to the First Lady for the cheap shots he made at her?

So when do you, Jimmy, get back to actual comedy? Or is that gone forever now that you run a mostly political show? — Luke Ramone (@lukeramone) April 8, 2018

This is classic passive aggressive behavior. — JasonThomasCanary (@GnarlyCanary) April 8, 2018

I loathe Hannity as much as the next gal (mixed reviews on Jimmy) …but I mean, this is clearly not an authentic apology lol It seems definitely inspired to calm down any gay folks that were offended. Also, the parts about Hannity's "new-found" advocacy is backhanded AF. — Tara (@TaraWillDo) April 8, 2018

When even people who dislike Hannity are calling Jimmy out?

Yeah, nice non-apology.

This apology will follow you for the rest of your life — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 8, 2018

And NOT in a good way.

So far, Hannity has not responded but we will keep an eye out and update when we can. Until then *popcorn*.

