Oliver Willis seems to think there is some villainous, right-wing sugar daddy out there paying the Jews to destroy the Louis Farrakhan.

We know, it sounds like some really bad Stephen King novel but yeah …

“The moneygrubbing Joos are being paid to destroy Farrakhan” is something a distressing number of ppl on the left profess to believe pic.twitter.com/SzexSoVM9h — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 2, 2018

Distressing indeed.

i didnt say anything about anyone's faith or ethnic background but this is the kind of nonsense the right gins up when theyre busted. the mercers, kochs and scaifes aren't jewish. https://t.co/vRbcePdu1H — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 2, 2018

Oliver, of course, claims he wasn’t talking about Jews …

reality is of course @SethAMandel has invoked far more jewish boogeymen than i ever have (i never have) https://t.co/loF6UbpfUF — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 2, 2018

But then he did bring up Jews.

Sorry, the Joos.

Gambling that your followers will buy this—that is, that they’re even dumber than you are—is a bold move and I wish you luck https://t.co/AKr97Mf3jy — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 2, 2018

They’re his followers, they’re totally dumber than he is.

Which means they’ll totally buy his BS.

But you did defend Farrakhan who attacks Jews ALL the time. Are you this silent with Steve Bannon or Roger Stone? I call them both out and Farrakhan too. cc: @SethAMandel — Christopher Suprun (@TheChrisSuprun) April 2, 2018

id like you to point out where i have ever defended farrakhan. ill wait. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 2, 2018

Oh, we got it!



Not even a month ago.

Heh.

And please, Oliver knows all about sugar daddies, they’re just usually of the Leftist persuasion.

Has anyone asked Oliver which left wing sugar daddy had him push the Spencer narrative? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LcDx4YL6gT — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 2, 2018

Hrm.

However Louis Farrakhan says the most vile things about Jews and few are condemning him for it. — libby gurgis (@Mets86girl) April 2, 2018

Truth.

he is repeatedly condemned for it and nobody but the right wing gives a shit what he thinks — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 2, 2018

Fascinating.

By whom is he condemned? He was celebrated by the founders of the Women's March. I am a liberal and a Jew but I hear no condemnation of Farrakhan on our side. — libby gurgis (@Mets86girl) April 2, 2018

K.

The article you sent me states that left only condemned Farrakhan after GOP pressured them. I have no tolerance for racism. No one should have tolerance for anti-Semitism either. — libby gurgis (@Mets86girl) April 2, 2018

Seems Libby here just owned Oliver.

HA!

Related:

‘STOP acting like CNN is above everyone!’ Brian Flood OWNS Andrew Kaczynski in debate over CNN’s JFK tweet

TOO stupid to insult: Rob Reiner subtweets Roseanne for ‘spouting conspiracy theories’, gets Archie Bunker’d

Cry us a RIVER! CNN wants you to feel bad because Parkland students say their school is ‘like a jail now’