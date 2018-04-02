Oliver Willis seems to think there is some villainous, right-wing sugar daddy out there paying the Jews to destroy the Louis Farrakhan.

We know, it sounds like some really bad Stephen King novel but yeah …

Distressing indeed.

Oliver, of course, claims he wasn’t talking about Jews …

But then he did bring up Jews.

Sorry, the Joos.

They’re his followers, they’re totally dumber than he is.

Which means they’ll totally buy his BS.

Oh, we got it!

 

Not even a month ago.

Heh.

And please, Oliver knows all about sugar daddies, they’re just usually of the Leftist persuasion.

Hrm.

Truth.

Fascinating.

K.

Seems Libby here just owned Oliver.

HA!

