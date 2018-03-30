Until Democrats like Kamala Harris start actually looking at the obnoxious amount of money illegal immigrants are costing American citizens, no one is going to take them seriously when they complain about other items hurting taxpayers.

If they really cared about taxpayers they wouldn’t complain about the tax cuts, and they’d do more to secure borders, revamp and reform the immigration system, support getting government out of private industry and a plethora of other issues.

But we all know they won’t do that anytime soon:

Housing a prisoner in my state of California now costs more than a year at Harvard. This is a terrible deal for taxpayers. We must focus on prevention and reform our mandatory minimum laws. https://t.co/AWtbVvbSYo — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 29, 2018

Please Kamala, you don’t really expect us to believe you care about taxpayers.

Now calculate how much it costs to house illegal aliens, clown. https://t.co/hX5Y7tned6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 29, 2018

Clown.

That works.

Do illegal aliens now. — Eric (@elane1013) March 30, 2018

And how many of those are illegal alie… oops, sorry… "immigrants"? — Zed Leppelin (@kvanderweide) March 30, 2018

Oops.

So your solution is to release these violent criminals back on the streets to terrorize the TAXPAYERS even more. We are getting very tired of your crap — Tim O (@weeniewawa) March 29, 2018

How many of these are here illegally? — Sheryl (@Mothersdream) March 30, 2018

Sensing a theme here, Kamala.

the answer is obvious: send them to Harvard. — John Fitzpatrick (@j_c_fitz) March 29, 2018

HA! And curtain.

Related:

D’OH! Gay Conservatives BLAST Kathy Griffin for narrative singling them out in census (she deleted her tweet!)

PSYCHO alert: Michael Rapaport attacks Laura Ingraham in CREEPY video (he’s been suspended for harassing her before)

‘You’re LYING.’ Kyle Kashuv OWNS ‘unhinged hypocrite’ Kurt Eichenwald, tells him to act like an ADULT