Until Democrats like Kamala Harris start actually looking at the obnoxious amount of money illegal immigrants are costing American citizens, no one is going to take them seriously when they complain about other items hurting taxpayers.

If they really cared about taxpayers they wouldn’t complain about the tax cuts, and they’d do more to secure borders, revamp and reform the immigration system, support getting government out of private industry and a plethora of other issues.

But we all know they won’t do that anytime soon:

Please Kamala, you don’t really expect us to believe you care about taxpayers.

Trending

Clown.

That works.

Oops.

Sensing a theme here, Kamala.

HA! And curtain.

Related:

D’OH! Gay Conservatives BLAST Kathy Griffin for narrative singling them out in census (she deleted her tweet!)

PSYCHO alert: Michael Rapaport attacks Laura Ingraham in CREEPY video (he’s been suspended for harassing her before)

‘You’re LYING.’ Kyle Kashuv OWNS ‘unhinged hypocrite’ Kurt Eichenwald, tells him to act like an ADULT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CACandace Owensillegal immigrantsKamala Harrisprison