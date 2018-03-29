If Michael Ian Black had a nickel for every good idea he had about gun control he’d owe US about a billion dollars … seriously with this guy? At this point, we question if he’s not trolling because MAN, he just keeps doubling down on stupid. Tripling down in some cases.

Maybe he just wants us to write more about him on Twitchy? WE’RE ONTO YOU PAL!

Ok, probably not, but we had to write about this little exchange:

We can either uphold the 2A as currently defined, which will not allow us to address the problem of gun violence unless we more tightly regulate, which may be unconstitutional. Or we can repeal the 2A and redefine gun ownership as a privilege instead of a right. 3/ — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 28, 2018

There is no either/or with the Second. It is what it is. If you’re not fond of the fundamental backbone of this country feel free to move to a country you’re more comfortable with.

This will allow us to regulate guns in a more sensible, constitutional manner. The paradox is resolved. At that point, the issues become which legislation makes the most sense versus whether regulation is constitutional. /end — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 28, 2018

Sensible manner.

B*tch please.

Nick Searcy seems as irritated as we are with Michael, maybe even more so:

"By repealing the 2nd amendment to the Constitution, we'll be able to make stuff more Constitution-y." Stay down, man. Jeez. https://t.co/GALV2qdT41 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 28, 2018

Jeez is right. The guy is a walking, talking box of stupid.

Nick, you keep telling me you're done with me, but then you keep coming back for more conversation. Repealing 2A would be constitutional. At that point, gun ownership would no longer be considered a right. As such, regulatory legislation could be more easily passed. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 28, 2018

Sure, it would be Constitutional if you have 2/3 states support, which you will NEVER EVER GET. As it stands, 40 states have gun rights in their state Constitutions, so no, the second isn’t going anywhere. But hey, you do you.

I never said I was done with you. I know it seems attractive to you to say that once you do away with 2nd Amendment rights, then you could do whatever seems "sensible" to you and fellow leftists longing for a dictator. We won't fall for that shit, though. We've read history. https://t.co/r5zsKIg734 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 28, 2018

If we wanted mob rule we’d be a Democracy. As it stands we’re not, and this is just one of the many reasons why.

"Once we get rid of the protection offered by the 2nd Amendment, we can pass anything we leftists think makes sense" is such a tautological and compelling argument. I really think you will convince an awful lot of conservatives with it. Please run with it. And keep tweeting. https://t.co/GALV2qdT41 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 29, 2018

Once we strip Americans of their rights we can do whatever we please … wheeeee!

Hey, at least they stopped lying about not wanting to take our guns.

