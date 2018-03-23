What can we say, California? You elect some seriously dense people.

Like Adam Schiff …

John Bolton once suggested Russian hack of DNC may have been a false flag operation by Obama Admin. He joins Joe diGenova, another Fox contributor, who thinks the FBI conspired to frame the President. Glad to see @POTUS surrounding himself with rational thinkers. Heaven help us. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) March 22, 2018

John Bolton has worked as a diplomat for several administrations, and Schiff would know that if he bothered to just you know, Google it. That has been this editor’s biggest complaint about the ‘schiffstorm’ we’re seeing on the Left with Bolton’s appointment. Not to mention that we have yet to see any proof that Russia hacked the DNC; notice how Schiffhead doesn’t mention the DNC cheating Bernie out of the nomination.

Just FYI, we could make ‘Schiff’ jokes like this all day, it’s a gift. Or maybe it’s a curse.

Sit down Schiff. You're out of your intellectual league. — 🇺🇸🌴🏖️✌️ (@US395) March 23, 2018

DNC was never hacked. No LE agency has ever seen the server you alleged was "hacked." Podesta made the info vulnerable via a phishing attack – his own fault. Even the Democrat run FBI noted this. — Scott P. (@chicomonkeyfarm) March 23, 2018

Seditious, "progressive" leftists like you are on the same team as FBI conspirators who're working feverishly to reverse the results of a free & fair election. @POTUS has surrounded himself with American Patriots, not leaking, shadow government loving "progressive" swine. — Michael J. Fell (@MichaelJFell) March 23, 2018

Seems Schiff isn’t making too many friends on this thread.

Someone once suggested that we had a intelligent congress member from California, that person was laughed to shame — Zach Burns (@Burnzy30) March 23, 2018

Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Ted Lieu … and Adam Schiff.

Wow, California.

POTUS could've appointed you, and you would still complain. ❄❄ It's all you do. — ⚾️Troy⚾️ (@real_tdw6) March 23, 2018

It’s the Democrat way.

