Sheesh, Obama let this guy drive a bus and suddenly he thinks he’s some expert on National Security.

Democrats.

John Bolton as National Security Advisor is the worst case scenario. Trump campaigned against the disastrous decision to invade Iraq, but Bolton remains unrepentant and is now arguing to strike North Korea. Disaster. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 22, 2018

And just like every other bus driver … err sorry … Lefty on the planet, Tommy Vietor is super concerned about John Bolton, even though Bolton has decades of experience as a diplomat.

Guess Tommy thinks he knows better?

You were a glorified bus driver before becoming NSC spokesman. Please sit down. https://t.co/2LRfoOb5v0 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 23, 2018

Ouch.

National Lampoon's Van Driver — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 23, 2018

That could totally be a movie.

Lmfao, does he want to claim the Syria and Yemen debacles then? — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 23, 2018

Let’s talk about that whole red line thing, shall we?

Oh, and you should see the level of melting down on this simple little tweet from Elliott:

A man states an opinion and you attack his career choice. Nice one. — Dinwiddie wit a blizzy (@nickcsknight) March 23, 2018

Look, the Shame-Shame police showed up.

Yay.

"You were a child before you became an adult." See how your logic works, chief? — jonny (@planetJdizzle) March 23, 2018

Seems these folks missed the irony of Tommy trashing a man with decades of experience, eh chief?

And what are your qualifications to have an opinion? — Shahriar Chowdhury (@ShahChowdhury21) March 23, 2018

Sheesh, so touchy!

Tommy is much smarter than you. — idahogie (@danielmhenry) March 23, 2018

Right? We can’t all be glorified bus drivers.

