Brit Hume must be psychic.

That or he’s been around a long time and knows that basically ANYTHING Trump or any Republican does will cause the Left to lose their minds and run off into the woods screaming like banshees with PMS.

Or caterwauling, as Brit called it:

This will set off a round of caterwauling, but Bolton is smart, tough and deeply knowledgeable. He’s a hawk and that will be enough to get the drums beating. https://t.co/qOFpPFDN6N — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 22, 2018

Yup, they have a serious case of lost marbles over Bolton, which is just silly.

The man has been a diplomat for longer than most of these whiners have been alive.

But they’re so desperate to paint him as some Putin puppet who has only ever worked with Fox News that it’s nearly impossible to get them to calm down and listen.

Like most things.

Hey, don’t take our word for it:

Drums beating for what purpose?? How can you be so glib? — Michael (@michael56519302) March 23, 2018

Oh boy.

Just what a President with no guiding philosophy needs: an extremist to whisper in his ear daily. — Bill Kerr (@Unbeholden14) March 23, 2018

Bolton. An extremist.

K.

What happened to your thinking Brit? — Jack (@pastajack) March 23, 2018

Pretty sure Jack missed the irony of his own tweet here.

We are being played by Saudi Arabia & UAE to send our boys to war against Iran. And Bolton will be happy to agree — e pluribus unum (@swatkins109) March 22, 2018

Wha?

Yeah Brit, War Drums to be exact. — David L. Robinson (@dlrobinsongroup) March 22, 2018

Thank you Trip for that …we really need a dose of Fox News propaganda at the moment. — Richard Sharpe (@Sharpe222) March 22, 2018

Tough? Tough how? Tough in that he likes to threaten foreign countries with the lives of other people children tough? — A Very Stable Genius (@topherstreet) March 22, 2018

Sheesh! These people really must learn to control their emotions, they will be their undoing.

Related:

‘Schiff for brains.’ Adam Schiff out-DERPED himself with this doozy about Bolton and the ‘DNC hack’

Have you NO shame?! Chris Cuomo shows his mad investigatory SKILLS pushing ‘fake news’ on Bolton