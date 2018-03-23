Roseanne told Jimmy that he went so far to the Left that they lost everyone and everything …

WATCH her light him up:

Perhaps the most honest thing Roseanne said was, ‘We don’t want to watch the president fail.’ If you hate the president so much that you’re rooting for him to fail (which in turn could hurt the country) it might be time to re-examine what it is you stand for.

Oh, and by the way, this whole spot was EPIC.

And even with the dig at Pence, it was worth watching Jimmy swallow his bottom lip not knowing how to respond to Roseanne about going too far to the left.

watch me and john goodman on #Kimmel tonight! u will love my outfit-i will wear it for all the fans!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 22, 2018

We sure did watch.

Roseanne confronts Jimmy Kimmel over Trump opposition: 'You all went so f—ing far out, you lost everything' https://t.co/O4wQrjH7MD — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 23, 2018

And they sure did go too far to the Left.

