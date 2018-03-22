You know life is getting whacky when The Onion and real life begin to blur … take for example this tweet from The Onion about Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.

American People Admit Having Facebook Data Stolen Kind Of Worth It To Watch That Little Fucker Squirm https://t.co/9nLqDzI56F pic.twitter.com/zaRZWMtjmD — The Onion (@TheOnion) March 22, 2018

From The Onion:

Saying it was ultimately a small price to pay in exchange for the splendid spectacle that has followed, millions of Americans admitted Thursday that they didn’t really mind having their Facebook data stolen if it meant getting to watch that little f*cker squirm. “Sure, it sucks that my private information was confiscated and used in unauthorized psychological surveys—that’s completely inexcusable—but man, looking on as that arrogant piece of sh*t tries to keep it together has been great,” said longtime Facebook user Jerry Boesen of Naperville, IL, adding that he could hardly wait to see the massive pit stains appear on the smug prick’s signature gray T-shirts as he fumbled his way through a series of nationally televised interviews.

This is pretty perfect.

And pretty damn hilarious.

Damn, @TheOnion really blurring the lines between reality and satire these days. — Jonathan Walters (@Jonfl1) March 22, 2018

Considering the way the country and really the whole world is going, we’re not surprised.

The Onion makes more sense than other ‘traditional’ media outlets these days

I love this hahaha Possibly, the most true Onion headline in history. — Gregory Sawden (@GSawden) March 22, 2018

The one where they talked about Hillary putting a hit out on pneumonia was probably our favorite of all time, but this is pretty damn good.

And accurate AF!

