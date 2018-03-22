As Twitchy reported earlier, TIME’s latest cover features the #NeverAgain kids … well, most of them. You know, the ones who want to ban all guns and have received the rock star treatment from the Left including dancing on Ellen and being verified on Twitter.

And hey, they’re so edgy one of them isn’t wearing shoes.

Wow TIME, really?

I spent a week with the #NeverAgain kids. Here’s an inside look at how they’re reframing the gun debate as a generational divide— and why they’re not going anywhere

https://t.co/syBO4hGNhY pic.twitter.com/haEyvNGSul — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) March 22, 2018

Missing a couple of big ones though.

Think it’s safe to say TIME really stepped in it with this cover, considering the two young people who are actually getting something done about gun violence aren’t featured on the cover at all.

Luckily The Reagan Battalion made some time to correct their error:

MUCH better.

@TIME I would buy the one on the right. Why? Because I am interested in hearing the WHOLE story. Not just 1/2 a story. Do better! #STOPSchoolViolenceAct https://t.co/dJ1ibKi2tQ — Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) March 22, 2018

Us too.

Kyle and Patrick would have been in the picture, but they were too busy actually doing something useful — RestoreTheSocialContract (@DestructiveChem) March 22, 2018

That’s actually truer than we realize.

When someone is busy acting instead of just talking they don’t always have time to take edgy photos for TIME.

So far @Patrickpetty23 & @KyleKashuv have helped to pass school safety legislation in FL, are now working to pass federal legislation. The FL legislation has already been used to avert a potential school shooting. So, only @TIME will tell… #NeverAgain https://t.co/EipOSY6L9F. https://t.co/rnRAkUDU7r — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 22, 2018

Patrick Petty lost his sister in the shooting … and TIME couldn’t bother to feature him either?

Shameful.

Hold up this is baller.

Can't exclude the only two people actually doing something productive. — Jennifer Schoewe (@Missy__Jen) March 22, 2018

Apparently, they can and they did.

I don't see @KyleKashuv there… Could this be a one-sided affair? Could @TIME be ignoring an entire side of the conversation? — Respecting Decisions Bandwagon (@Sharkonwheels) March 22, 2018

Ya’ think?

The kids on the left think signs and new laws will keep shooters away. The kids on bottom right actually have a plan to protect schools — El Beeper (@ElBeeper2) March 22, 2018

Big difference.

Great improvement! — Josiah S. Coberley 🇺🇸 (@JosiahCoberley) March 22, 2018

Amen.

TIME, be better.

