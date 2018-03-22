As Twitchy reported earlier, TIME’s latest cover features the #NeverAgain kids … well, most of them. You know, the ones who want to ban all guns and have received the rock star treatment from the Left including dancing on Ellen and being verified on Twitter.

And hey, they’re so edgy one of them isn’t wearing shoes.

Wow TIME, really?

Missing a couple of big ones though.

Think it’s safe to say TIME really stepped in it with this cover, considering the two young people who are actually getting something done about gun violence aren’t featured on the cover at all.

Luckily The Reagan Battalion made some time to correct their error:

MUCH better.

Us too.

That’s actually truer than we realize.

When someone is busy acting instead of just talking they don’t always have time to take edgy photos for TIME.

Patrick Petty lost his sister in the shooting … and TIME couldn’t bother to feature him either?

Shameful.

Apparently, they can and they did.

Ya’ think?

Big difference.

Amen.

TIME, be better.

