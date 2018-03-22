Earlier this morning, President Trump got all big and bad with Joe Biden because apparently, via the president’s own tweet, the former vice president threatened him with physical assault.

Twitter. You gotta love … to hate it.

Fight fight fight!

Ben Shapiro is always a giver, ain’t he?

What does the ref say? ‘LET’S GET IT ON!’

And the lights won’t stop going off and on!

Trending

OMG HIS MAMA’S WATCHIN’!

Talk about sacrifice.

Take that, Crazy Uncle Joe!

Heh.

You get the picture …

Seems most of Twitter finds the idea of Trump and Biden getting into some sort of fistfight HILARIOUS.

Oof.

Look at Joe pumping iron.

Heh.

Doesn’t quite work.

DING DING DING.

Related:

Trump’s ‘amazing’ tweet on ‘Crazy’ Joe Biden triggers the blue-check mob

NOT the boss: Alyssa Milano picks a fight with Wendy’s on Twitter and you know this WON’T end well

‘It’s about love, THANKS!’ Roseanne SLAMS WaPo for calling her Trump supporter character a bigot

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroDonald TrumpfightJoe Biden