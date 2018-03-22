Earlier this morning, President Trump got all big and bad with Joe Biden because apparently, via the president’s own tweet, the former vice president threatened him with physical assault.

Twitter. You gotta love … to hate it.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

Fight fight fight!

I volunteer to announce this fight. “Oh my goodness, he’s fallen and he can’t get up!” https://t.co/e2laIqQc1G — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

Ben Shapiro is always a giver, ain’t he?

What does the ref say? ‘LET’S GET IT ON!’

“Wow, Trump clapped on, and Biden just clapped off!” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

And the lights won’t stop going off and on!

“I can’t believe it! Trump is looking fuzzier than the tennis balls on his walker!” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

OMG HIS MAMA’S WATCHIN’!

“To make weight, Biden had to take four cans of Ensure a day.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

Talk about sacrifice.

“And Trump gets in a jab – of insulin!” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

Take that, Crazy Uncle Joe!

“Wow, Biden is just punching that Life Alert button.” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

Heh.

“Trump stumbles to his corner, spitting dentures!” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 22, 2018

You get the picture …

Seems most of Twitter finds the idea of Trump and Biden getting into some sort of fistfight HILARIOUS.

Oof.

Look at Joe pumping iron.

Heh.

The Headlock on Matlock — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 22, 2018

Doesn’t quite work.

the Melee Over the Jello Tray — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 22, 2018

DING DING DING.

