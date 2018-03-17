Chelsea Clinton herself found out what it’s like to deal with someone who has Trump Derangement Syndrome so badly they personally attacked HER for asking people to leave Trump’s grandkids alone after news broke about Jr. and his wife divorcing.

We give Chelsea a hard time but this was an absolutely horrible thing to say to her simply because she asked people to leave some kids alone:

Here is what @ZackBornstein tweeted implying I’d rather watch my children or any child or person die than…I can’t even finish this thought. In 2018 or any year, I hope we can agree it’s not ok to joke about children – or imply their parents would rather watch them die. pic.twitter.com/rFkMz9We42 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 17, 2018

Zack’s bio says he’s a ‘comedian,’ but true story, we aren’t seeing it.

When will these people figure out there will never be a funny Hitler reference?

Chelsea – that was a dumb thing to say and I apologize. You do a lot of good work, please let me know if I can ever help in any way. I’m sorry. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 17, 2018

Wow, that was quick.

And yup, you are pretty damn sorry, Zack.

Really didn't have much choice cuz the dragging would have been epic. — Politically Incorrect Liberal (@lyn_cade) March 17, 2018

We’ll still drag him a little. *it’s what we do*

@ZackBornstein: Please expand on this apology. Let us know why you would even say this horrible thing, and let us know what you plan to do to be a better person from now on. What you said deserves more than a simple "oops." — NekoAshi (@shanragirl) March 17, 2018

What zhe said (gotta be careful with pronouns on a Chelsea Clinton thread, just sayin’).

*Punches child in face*

“Sorry!”

See? I made it all better. — Tryx, semi-auto unicorn🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) March 17, 2018

HA!

I disagree with you on politic as I'm a conservative but no one can ever say you aren't a class act, and you always have been. We disagree but I have a ton of respect for you Ms. Clinton. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 17, 2018

Fair point.

Nope. Not ok. Not at all. Seriously, what is wrong with people? — Candace ☕️📚 (@BookAddict10) March 17, 2018

How long ya’ got?

I wouldn't spend too much time worrying about what people so ignorant, they think Hitler had children, think. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 17, 2018

Tough crowd, Zack.

And as referenced above, Chelsea did accept his apology:

Thank you Zack. Apology accepted. https://t.co/MUoDItmLDJ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 17, 2018

Personally, we think she should have at least let him sweat it out a little while before accepting his frankly WEAK apology (so perhaps he’ll think twice in the future making a Hitler reference) but in this instance, she was definitely the adult.

FYI Chelsea et al, just heard my own Jewish mother agrees with you, and nothing cuts deeper. We’re lucky to have people like you and her to keep us on the right path. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 17, 2018

Zack, just walk away man.

