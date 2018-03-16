Shep Smith never ceases to disappoint …

From The Hill:

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith says opinion programming on his network doesn’t “really have rules” and exists “strictly to be entertaining,” in an interview published Thursday.

“Some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining,” Smith told Time Magazine’s Daniel D’Addario in a piece titled, “Shep Smith Has the Hardest Job on Fox News.”

“We serve different masters,” Smith, 54, added when discussing the difference between the opinion side of Fox News, including shows such as “The Sean Hannity Show,” and the network’s news division. “We work for different reporting chains, we have different rules. They don’t really have rules on the opinion side. They can say whatever they want. If it’s their opinion.”

Why does Fox News keep this guy around if he hates working there so much?

It sounds like Shep should work for another station.

CNN maybe? Oh, we know, MSNBC!

Trending

The Cooking Channel?

Hey, that was Dennis Miller’s joke!

True story.

Touché.

In other words, she does not find him the least bit entertaining.

So there!

You listening, Fox News?

Related:

It’s MILLER TIME! Dennis Miller’s joke about how Hillary ACTUALLY fractured her wrist wins Twitter

Dude, WTF?! Kyle Kashuv shares creepy DM sent by tolerant gun-grabber saying ‘he’s not welcome’

‘SAVE your hot takes.’ S.E. Cupp OWNS blue-check media brigade ‘taking glee’ in Don Jr. divorce

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fox newsShep Smith