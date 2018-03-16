Shep Smith never ceases to disappoint …

Shep Smith: Fox News opinion programs are strictly entertainment https://t.co/OaOL1rLKc7 pic.twitter.com/2UufnatvN6 — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2018

From The Hill:

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith says opinion programming on his network doesn’t “really have rules” and exists “strictly to be entertaining,” in an interview published Thursday. “Some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining,” Smith told Time Magazine’s Daniel D’Addario in a piece titled, “Shep Smith Has the Hardest Job on Fox News.” “We serve different masters,” Smith, 54, added when discussing the difference between the opinion side of Fox News, including shows such as “The Sean Hannity Show,” and the network’s news division. “We work for different reporting chains, we have different rules. They don’t really have rules on the opinion side. They can say whatever they want. If it’s their opinion.”

Why does Fox News keep this guy around if he hates working there so much?

@ShepNewsTeam is saying his show is not an opinion show?? Huh? — Not Sure (@mr233) March 16, 2018

It sounds like Shep should work for another station.

CNN maybe? Oh, we know, MSNBC!

The Cooking Channel?

Hey, @ShepNewsTeam you should apply for a job at @CNNPolitics you will do well there… — Betsida (@Betsida1) March 16, 2018

Shep Smith is trying to justify his new contract and draw what he thinks is a distinction. Nothing can justify it, least if all his commentary. He'll appear with his arm in a sling from patting himself on the back too much. #MAGA — SixSBRings:) (@MadPatsFan1954) March 16, 2018

Hey, that was Dennis Miller’s joke!

Bullchit — I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) March 16, 2018

He has the right to have an opinion and I have the right to turn him off.. and I do! — Cheryl Gwinn (@ChGwinn) March 16, 2018

True story.

It’s a stretch to say Shep is in any way entertaining 😆👎🏼 — Politically Stripped ™️ 🗽🇺🇸 (@politstrip) March 16, 2018

Touché.

I turned the channel when he comes on. I watch FOX Business channel. Just can't stand to listen to him. — Maria (@mynana707) March 16, 2018

In other words, she does not find him the least bit entertaining.

He can kick rocks — JoHn (@BasedAmerican) March 16, 2018

So there!

Shep and Juan make me turn to cnn just because I know to expect the left slanted comments. — Brian (@thehub121) March 16, 2018

You listening, Fox News?

