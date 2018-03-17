If you want to truly see a bunch of adults acting like cranky toddlers throwing tantrums and literally frothing at the mouth you need look no further than to the Left and their reaction to the news Sessions fired McCabe.

Talk about a bunch of people losing their damn minds.

But then again, this seems to be a constant for our ‘friends’ on the Left …

The firing of Andrew McCabe is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to undermine the FBI, obstruct justice, and pervert the rule of law. Trump is intent on punishing and intimidating all of the dedicated law enforcement personnel who stand in his way. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 17, 2018

And then Trump’s secret group of NINJA SQUIRRELS will break into the Pentagon and steal all of their nuts!

That sounds almost as sane as what Max Boot tweeted.

Almost.

Even Brit Hume thought it was whacked.

What a crock. To believe this, you have to believe that McCabe did not mislead investigators, but the FBI’s own Office of Professional Responsibility claimed that he did and used that false claim to recommend he be fired. It’s all part of a Trump conspiracy. And I’m Napoleon. https://t.co/yQXqelhUMy — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 17, 2018

Brit is a little tall to be Napoleon, just sayin’.

See?

Max continues to debase himself in an attempt to remain relevant. And, to a certain few, he probably is. Sad. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) March 17, 2018

Max responded:

So you believe McCabe was fired for briefing reporters about the Clinton investigation? Do you also believe Comey was fired *by Trump* for being mean to “Crooked Hillary”?That cover story unraveled fast. https://t.co/1bG1q9HDLY — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 17, 2018

That’s completely unresponsive to what I said. Completely. https://t.co/r6haCNYpT0 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 17, 2018

Completely.

Trump’s signed Twitter confession that McCabe was fired for malicious reasons should – but apparently won’t – embarrass this line of excuse https://t.co/RuqGuN9e8q — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 17, 2018

Sorry David, but Trump’s unseemly cheering about McCabe’s firing does not negate the fact that he was determined by the FBI itself to have misled investigators. Nor does it overcome the fact that the bureau’s own internal affairs unit recommended his dismissal. https://t.co/Imp6Xb7RLi — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 17, 2018

Yeah, sorry David.

Heh.

And poor McCabe, he seems to think he’s being singled out.

After being fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe released a statement, claiming the "attack on [his] credibility" is "part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI." https://t.co/zx0n6S7Rbl pic.twitter.com/jA5wezIend — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2018

Hrm.

No sir. You are being singled out because your department’s own Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that you had lied to internal investigators and recommended you be fired what is a recognized firing offense. https://t.co/DcCWGqvnEv — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 17, 2018

But Truuuuuuump.

McCabes response indicates exactly why he was fired. Still has no idea that his actions are improper for someone in his position. — David Murray (@murraydavide) March 17, 2018

Finally the scales of justice are weighing true. A senior, privileged member of the FBI was held to account, just as any other American would be. It’s about time. FINALLY! — Kevin Farrell (@KevinFarrell) March 17, 2018

We’re still shocked.

He’s never going to take responsibility himself…..just like Hillary. Two peas in a pod! — Diane B. Bennett (@nails3791) March 17, 2018

Responsibility and government?

Crazy talk.

