Imagine if you will, being so wrapped up in your hatred of the president that you make time on St. Patrick’s Day to accuse him of using an Irish slur.

Sad, right?

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell did just that.

St. Patrick’s Day note, @realDonaldTrump has used term “paddy wagon” considered a slur about Irish dating back to 1850s New York. Irish “Paddy’s”were rounded up for drunkenness in police vans. Others say it later referred to NY police, many Irish. (Speech July 28) pic.twitter.com/MbXZMwlrFC — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 17, 2018

Paddy Wagon.

That’s the slur?

SERIOUSLY?!

K.

Good LORD! get over it, Kelly — Ginger (@missamerica2017) March 17, 2018

But Trump! Eleventy! HE SAID PADDY WAGON.

Who are these people?

I assume she’s drunk already. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) March 17, 2018

It is St. Patrick’s Day.

You would think so by that tweet — Ginger (@missamerica2017) March 17, 2018

Right?

Imagine waking up everyday looking for something to be pissed/offended by. What a horrid existence these libs have — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) March 17, 2018

We’re exhausted just READING it (and making fun of it). Can’t imagine actually living in that triggered little bubble of anger.

Who cares? This reveals more about you than anything else. pic.twitter.com/HtMioA9x4V — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) March 17, 2018

As is usually the case.

She did.

Well sorta.

Oh grow up. — Unclear Dave ☢ (@woodstockdave) March 17, 2018

Paddy Wagon is not a slur.

Paddy Wagon is not "considered a slur" You can stop lying now and please try and not think about a President you are entirely obsessed with for the rest of #StPatricksDay

Thanks. — ☘️ Brian 🐝 🐝 (@applecharlie5) March 17, 2018

Thanks.

Oh please. I can't stand the Orange ghoul, but around my parts they STILL call it that. — Suz (@IamSuz) March 17, 2018

When even your fellow Trump haters are calling you out Kelly? That means your tweet was REALLY stupid.

Lighten up.

