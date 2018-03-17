Imagine if you will, being so wrapped up in your hatred of the president that you make time on St. Patrick’s Day to accuse him of using an Irish slur.

Sad, right?

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell did just that.

Paddy Wagon.

That’s the slur?

SERIOUSLY?!

K.

But Trump! Eleventy! HE SAID PADDY WAGON.

Trending

Who are these people?

It is St. Patrick’s Day.

Right?

We’re exhausted just READING it (and making fun of it). Can’t imagine actually living in that triggered little bubble of anger.

As is usually the case.

She did.

Well sorta.

Thanks.

When even your fellow Trump haters are calling you out Kelly? That means your tweet was REALLY stupid.

Lighten up.

Related:

‘What a CROCK!’ Brit Hume DISMANTLES Max Boot’s whacked-out #McCabe conspiracy theory

Zack Bornstein steps on his own ‘schtick,’ makes UGLY Hitler crack at Chelsea Clinton for defending Trump’s grandkids

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kelly O'DonnellSt. Patrick's DayTrump