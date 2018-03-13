Ben.

Ben Ben Ben.

When will you Obama-boys figure out the last thing you should complain about is Russia? Wait. Maybe that should say the last thing they should complain about is the IRS … no, wait. Benghazi? Ok, so there are a lot of issues and topics Obama lackeys should avoid, but the incessant yammering about Russia is also getting super old.

Like this:

When the President was named Barack Obama, Republicans were outraged about the location of Churchill's bust in the WH. Putin launches deadly attack on British soil, Trump says nothing, and Republicans say nothing. What changed…? — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 13, 2018

You’re onto Trump, Ben. He’s a YUGE Putin puppet and doesn’t want to cross his master by calling out the attack on British soil. YOU GOT HIM. Way to go.

Honestly, one has to wonder if Ben even reads his own tweets … does this seem insane to anyone else?

Besides, we thought Russia wasn’t a problem? Obama said so.

Can’t talk right now, the 80s are calling https://t.co/qxN5s55Ebt — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2018

HAAAA.

Yes!

Romney tried to warn these yahoos.

Poor Ben gets dunked on so often and yet it never gets old. — Curtis Kalin (@CurtisKalin) March 13, 2018

And he just keeps coming back for more.

Oh, and in case Ben forgot …

Disco.

