We’ve come to the conclusion that Chris Cillizza has way too much free time on his hands.

Seriously.

Who sits around looking at pictures of Trump’s cabinet worrying about the number of DUDES …

From CNN (sorry):

The only woman in the whole photograph — whether real or in a painting — is sitting behind Trump and to his left. She appears to be either a note-taker or a translator. As Politico’s Susan Glasser tweeted about the photo Thursday night: “Happy International Women’s Day.” Trump has been criticized in some circles for the dearth of women in top jobs in his administration. Of the 23 Cabinet and Cabinet-level posts filled by Trump, women hold just five, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. That means just 22% of his senior-level Cabinet jobs are held by women, well below the 35% of women in President Obama’s 2nd term and less than the 30% of women in Obama’s 1st term. In fact, the 22% of women in Cabinet roles is the lowest since George W. Bush’s 1st term when that number stood at 19%.

Ok, so?

If you’re hiring women to meet a quota you’re doing it wrong, Chris.

He likes this story so much he tweeted it several times.

22% of Trump Cabinet officials are women. It was 35% for Obama in his 1st term.https://t.co/ej7pipsO5p pic.twitter.com/U01RYnShZj — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 9, 2018

Whoopty-freakin’-do.

Alert the media!

Oh, wait.

The article makes no mention of female pay rates under Obama vs. those under Trump. That can only mean one thing. https://t.co/0pyp0gabTy — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 9, 2018

Excellent point.

Let’s compare pay as well, Chris.

Enlighten us.

He doesn’t have one.

But we don't believe in quotas or anything. — Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) March 9, 2018

Ha!

Race and gender should not be job qualifiers. Competency and ability should. — (((Darth Kitteh))) (@eloracnasus) March 9, 2018

White male privilege!

How many scoops of ice cream do they get? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 9, 2018

Just one.

Yup. And I’m 100% ok with that. This isn’t the frigging Oscars, pal. — August West (@salty_dawg69) March 9, 2018

Yeah, pal.

Related:

Let’s all enjoy Soledad O’Brien trashing Chris Cillizza’s latest hot take

AWKWARD! Sally Kohn defends Tamika Mallory and her Farrakhan-lovefest, trips EPICALLY over her OWN tweet

BAHAHA! Dan Bongino has the PERFECT name for Obama’s new Netflix series (and he’ll hate it)