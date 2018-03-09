It’s so adorable when Sally Kohn pretends she’s super WOKE and goes out of her way to defend Tamika Mallory for supporting Louis Farrakahn.

And by adorable we mean troubling, disconcerting and kinda sad.

Considering Farrakhan spends a good deal of time hating on and attacking Jews … but hey, whatever helps Sally sleep at night.

Per my @HLNTV segment just now with @CarolHLN and @PopChassid — it feels like we perpetually demand perfection from women of color leaders and hold them to higher standards than everyone else — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 9, 2018

Asking Mallory to disavow Farrakhan and his gross comments about Jewish people (and gays, women, white people in general) isn’t asking her to be perfect.

It’s asking her to be decent.

Also, here is what @TamikaDMallory wrote — "as historically oppressed people, Blacks, Jews, Muslims and all people must stand together to fight racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia" and I agree with that! — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 9, 2018

But she left out a very important part of that statement, the part where she condemns Farrakhan’s comments.

This isn’t difficult, Sally.

Oh, and one more teeny, tiny thing:

HAAAAA!

Classic.

And this tweet is two years old.

Smooth move, Sally.

When has the right wing ever defended him? — patriot_doc (@HooksWill) March 9, 2018

Don’t look at us, dude. We just work here.

Oh Sally. I’m embarrassed for you. — Tracey Shapiro (@Tracey1024) March 9, 2018

We stopped being embarrassed for her month ago.

They don't know whether they're coming or going.. lol. — Farmer (@ShawnDashiell1) March 9, 2018

That could LITERALLY be their new slogan for 2018.

Editor’s note: Ugh, we are so sick of writing about Louis Farrakhan, would you Lefties stop being morons and supporting him already? Thanks!

Related:

‘You say a LOT of dumb sh*t.’ Oliver Willis calls ‘Farrakhan thing’ right-wing BS, gets KNOCKED out

‘You say a LOT of dumb sh*t.’ Oliver Willis calls ‘Farrakhan thing’ right-wing BS, gets KNOCKED out