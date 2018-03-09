It’s so adorable when Sally Kohn pretends she’s super WOKE and goes out of her way to defend Tamika Mallory for supporting Louis Farrakahn.

And by adorable we mean troubling, disconcerting and kinda sad.

Considering Farrakhan spends a good deal of time hating on and attacking Jews … but hey, whatever helps Sally sleep at night.

Asking Mallory to disavow Farrakhan and his gross comments about Jewish people (and gays, women, white people in general) isn’t asking her to be perfect.

It’s asking her to be decent.

But she left out a very important part of that statement, the part where she condemns Farrakhan’s comments.

This isn’t difficult, Sally.

Oh, and one more teeny, tiny thing:

HAAAAA!

Classic.

And this tweet is two years old.

Smooth move, Sally.

Don’t look at us, dude. We just work here.

We stopped being embarrassed for her month ago.

That could LITERALLY be their new slogan for 2018.

Editor’s note: Ugh, we are so sick of writing about Louis Farrakhan, would you Lefties stop being morons and supporting him already? Thanks!

