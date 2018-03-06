Two of our most favorite Conservative gay voices in social media, Chad Felix Greene, and his NEW HUSBAND Jacob Greene, got MARRIED yesterday and OMG they are so gloriously happy together.

Chad shared this teaser earlier in the day:

So today is a pretty exciting day.

Updates coming… 🙃 pic.twitter.com/AfdMRgjacx — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 5, 2018

Now, some of us sort of knew it was coming (ahem), but that didn’t stop us from being SUPER excited for both of them.

Squeee!

Now, the Left would have you believe that Conservatives are evil haters who attack gay people and don’t want them to be happy, and they definitely don’t want them getting hitched. Luckily we know the Left is full of crap (on most things), but you can look through reactions FROM Conservatives on this thread and watch as the Left’s narrative is totally busted.

Congrats good sir! — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) March 6, 2018

Big meanie.

Heh.

Congrats to you both. May you live a long and happy life together. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) March 5, 2018

CHAD!!! Congrats to you both! — Dawn (@aurora_g96) March 6, 2018

Hrm, surely a bunch of hate will show up here soon.

Congratulations! — Krystle Schoonveld (@TarheelKrystle) March 6, 2018

I wish you both crazy, incredible amounts of happiness. — Add your name (@corrcomm) March 6, 2018

Nope, no hate yet.

Just lots and lots of happiness and congratulations coming through … even from Sally Kohn herself.

Congratulations! — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 6, 2018

And Chad, being Chad, used this as an opportunity to educate Sally.

Thank you!

Politics aside, I wanted you all to see the support and friendship. Regardless of social issues people are kind and generous when they care about you. People over here care about us and they show it. 🙂 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 6, 2018

Word.

Congrats Chad and Jacob! We’re so happy for you both!

