Wow, we almost feel sorry for Dianne Feinstein.

Almost.

Seriously, this is so freakin’ humiliating … she can’t even get the endorsement of her own party in California? Sounds like trouble in Liberal Land, Dianne.

From The Intercept:

Despite over a quarter-century representing California in the Senate, Dianne Feinstein in a humiliating setback was denied the endorsement of the California Democratic Party on Saturday, signaling a shift away from moderates at the highest levels of the state political infrastructure.

State Sen. Kevin De León, offering the strongest challenge to Feinstein since her election, garnered 54 percent of the vote of nearly 3,000 delegates gathered here at the state convention, compared to just 37 percent for Feinstein. The state party endorsement gives candidates coveted placement on state party mailers and can raise the profile of candidates who may have a deficit in fundraising.

Interesting and so very telling how they see her serving California for over a quarter of a century as a GOOD thing.

However will she spin this?

Not seeing a ton of sympathy for Dianne in social media this morning:

Yeah … not happening.

Too bad, so sad.

Actually, the scariest part of all of this is that even Feinstein, who wants to ban firearms and control our healthcare, isn’t progressive enough for the People’s Republic of California.

