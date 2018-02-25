Wow, we almost feel sorry for Dianne Feinstein.

JUST IN: Feinstein's Dem challenger blocks her from getting state party's coveted endorsement https://t.co/a535JD2R3c pic.twitter.com/8oSxVAnz1L — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2018

Almost.

Seriously, this is so freakin’ humiliating … she can’t even get the endorsement of her own party in California? Sounds like trouble in Liberal Land, Dianne.

In humiliating setback, California Democrats deny endorsement of Dianne Feinstein https://t.co/aSxXP1ZfCj by @ddayen — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 25, 2018

From The Intercept:

Despite over a quarter-century representing California in the Senate, Dianne Feinstein in a humiliating setback was denied the endorsement of the California Democratic Party on Saturday, signaling a shift away from moderates at the highest levels of the state political infrastructure. State Sen. Kevin De León, offering the strongest challenge to Feinstein since her election, garnered 54 percent of the vote of nearly 3,000 delegates gathered here at the state convention, compared to just 37 percent for Feinstein. The state party endorsement gives candidates coveted placement on state party mailers and can raise the profile of candidates who may have a deficit in fundraising.

Interesting and so very telling how they see her serving California for over a quarter of a century as a GOOD thing.

However will she spin this?

Not seeing a ton of sympathy for Dianne in social media this morning:

Feinstein will one day not even qualify as a bad memory,forgotten,with the rest of her Party as the Country chooses Prosperity over Poverty. — Robert (@robertrobq) February 25, 2018

DIANE FEINSTEIN isn’t far enough to the left for the Democrats anymore. They want us to negotiate with these people on our right to self-defense. I don’t think so. https://t.co/8D3iL6KQ10 — Ben Wilhelm (@THEBenWilhelm) February 25, 2018

Yeah … not happening.

Too bad, so sad.

Actually, the scariest part of all of this is that even Feinstein, who wants to ban firearms and control our healthcare, isn’t progressive enough for the People’s Republic of California.

