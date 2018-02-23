Like many of us on the Right, Bethany Mandel has HAD ENOUGH of the Broward County Sheriff being a smug ‘prick,’ attacking not only Dana Loesch but legal gun-owners in general. So she went OFF on him in one of the best threads we’ve seen on Twitter in a long, long time.

That Sheriff is a Grade A prick, by the way. He showboated on that stage, made @DLoesch the bad guy after his dept ignored warning after warning, and then, waited until after the townhall to release info that his own armed Deputy listened to children get slaughtered outside. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 23, 2018

The sheriff wanted the NRA to take the fall and get so much heat from the gun-control lobby that they’d miss the reality of what actually happened, and that’s his own department dropping the ball … 39 times in fact.

Wait, counting the deputy, that’s 40 times.

Legal gun owners, represented by @DLoesch, were villified on that stage when the man most responsible after the shooter had the audacity to lecture *US* on *OUR* culpability. Enraging. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 23, 2018

How about you do your job instead of trying to take guns away from law-abiding Americans. Gun owners were asked this week to forfeit rights by law enforcement who didn't keep children safe. If you're not going to prevent or stop a shooter, someone has to. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 23, 2018

In a sane world, it should've been that Sheriff getting yelled at by those students and parents. He should've needed an armed escort off that stage, not @DLoesch. Instead, inexplicably, he was cheered. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 23, 2018

While Dana and Chris needed security just to leave the building, yup.

Grrr, reading Bethany’s thread makes us even angrier.

And where the hell was CNN when that was happening? Was there nobody there willing to provide a reality check on law enforcement's role in this massacre? They had an agenda: put the target on @DLoesch's back. And they let the Sheriff shift his own culpability onto her. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 23, 2018

They always have an agenda and once Dana and other members of the NRA called them out for loving mass shootings they lost their minds.

We see you, CNN.

#FactsFirst* * – Except this week, and also whenever they involve guns Weird how Trump keeps dipping in that anti-CNN well and continues to find gallons of water there. This week filled it like a monsoon. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 23, 2018

