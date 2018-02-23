Deputy Scott Peterson, who allegedly hid outside as a gunman fired on and killed 17 students at Stoneman Douglas High, seems to think he did a good job.

Grrrr.

Just put this in the ‘least self-aware column’ ever.

Deputy who didn't stop Florida shooting thinks he 'did a good job' https://t.co/ON6Aa0f39H via @nypost — Jared Beck 🔹 (@JaredBeck) February 23, 2018

From the New York Post:

The sheriff’s deputy who failed to engage the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “believed he did a good job” because he called in the location of the massacre and gave a description of the shooter, a top union official said Thursday. School resource officer Scot Peterson, who resigned in disgrace from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, was “distraught” about the shooting that killed 17 people — but believed he did his duty, according to the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association. “He believed he did a good job calling in the location, setting up the perimeter and calling in the description (of Cruz),” said the union official, Jim Bell.

So hiding outside and calling for backup makes it a good job.

TFG.

America disagrees. — M D Campbell (@MCampbell1041) February 23, 2018

Sane human beings disagree.

If he truly believes cowardice is "doing a good job", then yeah. 😐😠 — We the People (@LoriWait) February 23, 2018

Fair point. If being a giant coward was his job, he excelled at it.

I would call that the exact opposite of a good job. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHall3) February 23, 2018

Yeah, we would too.

Related:

‘They’re SO MAD!’ Sean Spicier says PP kills more in 1 HOUR than NRA ever will, triggers storm of STUPID

‘No we do NOT.’ WATCH CNN’s Alisyn Camerota MELT DOWN when Dana Loesch OWNS her on her own show