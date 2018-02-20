NEWSFLASH: There were PLENTY of black superheroes before Black Panther, and honestly many of them were even cooler. See Spawn, Blade, Blankman …

Seriously, it’s like some of these people don’t realize there were movies before 2018, even former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama celebrates "Black Panther" success: "Young people will finally see superheroes that look like them" https://t.co/QbWt9z855t pic.twitter.com/Car31Gs9Pv — The Hill (@thehill) February 20, 2018

And we get what she’s trying to say, young black people finally have superheroes who look like them to look up to … but it’s incredibly insulting to think this is the first movie to feature a black superhero or that young people can only look up to superheroes that who like them.

What happened to the content of character over color?

Yeah, we don’t miss Michelle.

Finally? Good lord — Facts Matter (@convoice) February 20, 2018

Her husband was president for eight years … remember when she was finally proud of her country?

We do.

Apparently all young people are black now. — GoneFishing (@Offshore1125) February 20, 2018

And incapable of looking up to any superheroes who don’t look like them.

We forgot about him!

RAR, right?

So which is it: did you never watch super hero movies and read comics till this year or were none of the awesome black super heroes from years before good enough for you?https://t.co/H01JM4akQY — Gunpowder & Vanilla (@AutumnFoxNews) February 20, 2018

We don’t know why so many people are refusing to acknowledge black superheroes who have been making movies and creating life-long fans for decades.

This guy was the hero to end all heroes.

Boom.

