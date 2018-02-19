What you find when you start trying to appease Social Justice Warriors (SJWs) is nothing is ever enough for these people, and no matter how hard you try, you’re going to offend them because you didn’t try hard enough for this group or that group. Black Panther has been highlighted and celebrated as a movie championing black people and women … but as with most things, it’s just not enough for the SJW unicorns:

WHAAAAAA?

Give it a REST.

Movies were far more enjoyable (and successful) when they worried more about entertaining us and less about making a ‘statement.’

Must everything be EVERYTHING all the time? https://t.co/fEfCYPuH9c — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 18, 2018

NOPE. Sometimes the movie just needs to be about the story.

And seriously, when you’ve lost Ellen Barkin?

Holy crap, someone better check Hell, we actually agree with Ellen.

If everything ISN'T everything what will it be? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) February 18, 2018

But if you insist on making a movie about everything it becomes more and more about nothing.

Is that how this works?

Hrm, now we’ve confused ourselves … THANKS A LOT Ellen.

“101 Dalmatians Criticized for Lack of Feline Characters” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) February 18, 2018

Monsters.

Dog Privilege.

Willy Wonka criticized…no vegetables. — Bailey Wonders (@BaileyWonders) February 18, 2018

It’s all a plot!

SUMMER 2019: MARVEL PRESENTS GAY LEOPARD — Drew Shirley You Can't Be Serious (@DrewShirleyShow) February 18, 2018

Aaaaand we’re done here.

