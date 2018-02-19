Maybe the media is just so used to covering a president like Obama who was more concerned about playing a part for the American people than leading our country, but it seems many a ‘journo’ had his or her panties all sorts of wadded up over various photos taken of Trump while he visited survivors of the Florida shooting at the hospital.

Take for example this ‘hit piece’ from Philip Rucker of the Washington Post:

Very nice @jdawsey1 dispatch on Trump at Florida hospital — not as comforter in chief, but as congratulator in chief. Keep reading to the end. https://t.co/ZVW93zIjH1 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 17, 2018

From WaPo (we’ll save you the click):

Instead, he followed a tried-and-true playbook for responding to crises, as he has a mass shooting in Las Vegas and a hurricane in Texas: leaning on praise of the responders — casting their response in hyperbolic terms — while making quick and choreographed stops that do not draw protesters or detractors or large crowds. In Texas, he heaped praise on emergency workers in a Corpus Christi firehouse before visiting a sheriff’s office, where he sat around a large conference room table — as he did in Florida — and praised those rescuing the victims.

Stay classy, Phil.

If only he’d actually verified the facts in his anti-Trump babbling he wouldn’t have had Sarah Sanders dropping the mic on him and his story on Twitter:

Actually @PhilipRucker it’s not very nice, but it is very misleading. @POTUS spent private time w/ victims of the shooting & their families. Out of respect for them he didn’t bring media into their hospital rooms but don’t let the truth get in the way of your anti-Trump narrative https://t.co/APx9ZSbpEh — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 17, 2018

It’s never a good thing when someone’s tweet starts with the word, ‘Actually.’ That immediately means you’re either wrong or full of it … or both in Phil’s case. And wait, the president didn’t want to use these kids for some good press? The nerve.

As usual, Sarah Sanders could say the grass is green and the Left would come unhinged and screech at her for days on end; imagine the crazy on a thread where she calls a dishonest journo out like this one.

Hi Sarah, honest question: how do you sleep at night? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 17, 2018

Quite well we imagine.

Oh, and look who showed up to get ‘just the facts ma’am.’

Last night the White House said "they spent time with two patients – one boy and one girl." Did the president spend time with any other victims or families? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, he’s playing the part of ‘serious journo’ now, our bad.

Then when photos are out they say the opposite. Pathetic haters. — Just Plain Me (@mom_grateful) February 17, 2018

These are the same people who were angry with Pence for not smiling more when he was at a Holocaust memorial.

*shrug*

