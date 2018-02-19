Jake Tapper is probably the ‘fairest’ anchor CNN has, which sadly isn’t saying a whole lot but it’s true. We’ve been able to cover Tapper defending the GOP or various policies when the Left goes more bonkers than usual, and while it’s rare, it does happen.

But this smug, sanctimonious tweet lecturing Americans on what they’re tweeting about when his own network is exploiting teens who survived the shooting in Florida to push gun control, is a little much.

In the last week on social media Americans have attacked and insulted and rooted against US Olympians because they don't like their politics and attacked and insulted teen survivors of a US school shooting for discussing policies with which they disagree. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2018

In the last week, journos on social media have all but called the president a traitor and accused Republicans of having blood on their hands from the shooting.

Journos in glass houses should not throw rocks, just sayin’.

Ken Gardner, an outspoken Conservative with many years in grassroots on Twitter, took it upon himself to call Tapper out:

Using traumatized teenagers who don’t even yet know enough to have coherent political views as emotional props to push a particular political agenda is not healthy or logical. This fact doesn’t change because some people happen to respond in equally illogical ways. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 18, 2018

Ken said what we did but in a way nicer and more legible fashion.

Heh.

You said something demonstrably false and now you’re trying to change the subject. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2018

Huh?

Um…really? What did I say that you claim that was demonstrably false? Demonstrate it to me. But focus on what I actually said. If you do, this won’t take long. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 18, 2018

*popcorn*

I was about to answer this again — it was about how just a few hours ago i was defending a kid who spoke in favor of having his teacher armed. The point was people shouldn’t attack; they should debate. But now I see your other tweets about me. So I don’t really see the point. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2018

Why is Jake making this personal?

Hrm.

Wait. You accused me of saying things that were “demonstrably false.” You have over a million followers, many of whom are now flooding my mentions. And yet you still cannot point to a single thing I ACTUALLY TWEETED to you that was “demonstrably false.” You are so awesome! https://t.co/CH0iWfEkXA — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 18, 2018

It seems Jake wants to go the ‘fighting’ insult route instead of actually debating which was what he was just complaining about, no?

You suggested i would never voice such support for anyone who publicly took a conservative position. I literally had done so minutes before. But again, this doesn’t seem a conversation you’re trying to have in good faith, so adios! Have a great weekend. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 18, 2018

In other words, Jake is saying, ‘You caught me so I’m shutting you off now so I can have the last word.’

See, we speak journo, but only to make fun of it.

One, you don’t get to be the arbiter of who is or isn't interested in a good faith conversation. Two, you continue to be the one inferring something that I DIDN’T say in any tweet I sent to you. In fact,I have explicitly said that you do sometimes throw conservatives a few bones. https://t.co/dY1uIDqapp — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 18, 2018

*more popcorn*

See, we said that too.

Jake then went through tweets to find PROOF that Ken wasn’t being truthful in his argument, but this didn’t work out so well for him either.

I assure you that every word in my tweet is absolutely true. I still doubt that you would have sent out the tweet you did had the facts been what I specifically laid out in my tweet. Got any other tweets you want to try to prove are “demonstrably false?” https://t.co/IVUYuFPUjj — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 18, 2018

Nope, he didn’t.

And absolutely no one is surprised.

Related:

Plethora of DERP: From Adam Rippon fanboys to gun-control harpies, Sean Spicier’s TL is LIT

‘Don’t let the TRUTH get in your way.’ Sarah Sanders SHREDS WaPo over anti-Trump Florida hit piece