You know the sound played when an adult speaks in the Charlie Brown world? Sounds like a bullfrog with laryngitis swallowed a trombone? That’s EXACTLY what we hear every time some Lefty makes a video of themselves complaining about the NRA, knowing damn well they don’t plan on really doing anything to fix the problem other than blaming the NRA and insisting Republicans have blood on their hands all while enjoying the sound of their own voices.

Like this BS from Gavin Newsom:

The @NRA is completely complicit in yesterday's shooting, as are all our leaders who have done nothing to stop this violence. If you cannot protect the kids of this country, you should not maintain any position of influence or power. pic.twitter.com/EYJtdKIUmD — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2018

Does Gavin realize what’s happening to kids every day in California?

Dude.

You’ve been lieutenant governor of CA since 2011. During that time we’ve seen the San Bernardino massacre and the Isla Vista massacre. Were you complicit? https://t.co/4LO5Rbz6hr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 16, 2018

Morons in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

Especially glass houses in California.

Ben wasn’t the only one less than impressed with Gavin’s self-serving video:

I think we should talk to all the moms in Chicago and other gun controlled, sanctuary cities to see how well it is working. Oh, that’s right, it isn’t working. It is doing the opposite and getting worse. #voteTravisAllenForGovernor2018 #TakeBackCalifornia — Michele Guerra (@4theluvofsugar) February 16, 2018

NRA blah blah blah. That's what I hear from lefties who know nothing about the NRA — Shannon K (@shannyk36) February 16, 2018

See? We told you! Sounds just like adults in the Charlie Brown ‘world.’

Cool. Now do illegal immigration. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) February 16, 2018

Yeah, that’ll happen.

Please list all of the mass shooters who were NRA members. Because I can list plenty who were unhinged leftists. — MrClarkJosephKent (@MrClarkJKent) February 16, 2018

Oooh, we can too!

Then you, sir, should resign effective immediately… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) February 16, 2018

I guess you should resign then. — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) February 16, 2018

Guess so.

