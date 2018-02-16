People who troll S.E. Cupp remind us a little of those who troll Mary Katharine Ham; it never ends well for the troll. Both ladies are Conservative, and yet very mild-mannered and neither of them has to get nasty to win a debate, which makes said troll look even sadder.

Take for example this debate about banning ‘assault weapons.’

It all started here:

I stand by this story, except my show is not called “Upfront.” It’s called “Unfiltered.” https://t.co/LLJBws6FNz — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 16, 2018

Which totally triggered (ha!) gun control harpies, one of whom tried to accuse Cupp of taking money for supporting the NRA.

How much do you receive yearly from the NRA? Ballpark it for me — Jim Albertson (@JimAlbertson10) February 16, 2018

*wrong*

Easy. $0. In fact I pay dues, as a member. https://t.co/yjsx4qCqWW — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 16, 2018

And then another one got triggered:

Your dues being used to buy politicians who refuse to do anything about the gun problem in this country. That makes you complicit. — Mike Radzicki (@mradzicki) February 16, 2018

Huh?

By politicians, I assume you also mean Obama and Dems, who did NO gun control when they had the WH, house and senate… #complicit https://t.co/tOKjIVJag2 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 16, 2018

DAMN SON.

That left a mark.

You know W. was the pres to legalize assault rifles after the Clinton year's ban. So you're logic is not sound. — Chris (@Awesomenessly00) February 16, 2018

It’s like they’re making this too easy.

No, the assault rifle ban expired in 2004. And it had no effect on gun crime. It did lead to 54 Dems losing their house seats, though, so maybe that’s why Dems haven’t had the “courage” to demand gun bans again. https://t.co/nDCIm9JUWI — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 16, 2018

Double damn.

Just sayin’.

And after all that nonsense last night, this morning CNN had an analyst on talking about pushing an ‘assault weapons ban’ …

So, law enforcement analyst on CNN just now calling for an assault weapons ban. Because…”our country is only 242 years old.” Oh, in that case… — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 16, 2018

TRIPLE DAMN.

That’s what we call a ‘turkey’ in Twitchy-dom.

Ok, not really, but it sounded good and sorta funny.

