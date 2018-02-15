If your solution to stopping gun violence is BAN ALL THE GUNS, either you have a seriously false sense of power or are incapable of looking at reality and understanding what it would look like to attempt and disarm every gun-owner in America.

That being said, plenty of folks on the Left pretend this is the only way to combat this issue, and Kennedy completely took them apart in this spot:

.@KennedyNation: "I don't think we should have knee-jerk bans because it doesn't do anything to address gun violence." #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/bFCONvGDN4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2018

Bans don’t work.

How’s that whole cocaine thing working out? Meth?

Knee jerk? Columbine was 20 years ago and it's only getting worse. We've had 20 years to bicker and come at this from political perspective. KIDS ARE DYING. — Mesmerize Consulting (@MesmerizeMedia) February 15, 2018

Won’t someone PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!

No one is saying we don’t have a problem but pretending the answer is BANNING ALL THINGS THAT GO PEW PEW PEW is just dumb.

So what are your solutions? — R. Hogan (@heroesdehogan) February 15, 2018

Oh boy.

Ban semi auto assault rifles similar to those of an AR-15. Have state governments give out and regulate guns in their respected states. No more private gun sales. — Doc (@USAJF13) February 15, 2018

Hey, at least he’s honest.

And what the WHAT?!

Just removing guns is the most effective answer. You can deny it, but it’s true. pic.twitter.com/3Sj0jnqxXI — Doc (@USAJF13) February 15, 2018

Good luck with that, Doc.

PS, he deleted this.

Yes, but how do you do it? It’s one thing to say “let’s take all the guns away, that’ll fix it!” and actually taking the guns away. It’s easy to oversimplify, and almost impossible to act. https://t.co/qc8Q0xbZWL — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) February 15, 2018

Didn’t you know? Unicorns drop from the sky, sprinkle happy fairy dust on all the homes across the country and the evil guns just magically disappear.

And then there’s that whole Constitution thing. — David Sbona (@XTopGearUKfan) February 15, 2018

They keep forgetting that, don’t they.

Notice how quickly these folks run away when you say, ‘Ok, how are you gonna do it, genius?’

It’s not a real solution and they know it.

