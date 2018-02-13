Over the weekend, Chelsea Handler tweeted about having a moral obligation, which was funny in and of itself, but she went on to shame an entire industry of pornstars and sex workers in her desperation to attack Trump.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go over very well for Chelsea, and several pornstars called her out for comparing them to domestic abusers and child molesters.

Jenna shut Chelsea DOWN.

Yet she offered to help her get sober.

And they say people on the right aren’t kind.

Chelsea certainly does send a lot of tweets from a glass house.

HA!

True story.

We laughed too.

A lot.

And alienating an entire section of the population that USUALLY follows and supports her.

Wonder when she’ll figure out that every time she tweets she helps elect Trump in 2020 just a little bit more?

Nobody tell her.

