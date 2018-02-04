OMG OMG OMG!

Ok, so we already wrote about the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier, earlier today but WE HAVE to write about him again because HOLY COW, this is Twitchy GOLD. And somehow this editor, while she was making fun of the idiots on Spicier’s timeline, crossed paths when he was posting this gem.

The Washington Times quoted the parody as Sean Spicer himself in their article about Trump’s SOTU address.

Check it out:

Trending

Doesn’t get much better than Spicier fooling a media outlet.

And they wonder why we call them fake news?

Biggest and best fish YET.

