OMG OMG OMG!

Ok, so we already wrote about the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier, earlier today but WE HAVE to write about him again because HOLY COW, this is Twitchy GOLD. And somehow this editor, while she was making fun of the idiots on Spicier’s timeline, crossed paths when he was posting this gem.

The Washington Times quoted the parody as Sean Spicer himself in their article about Trump’s SOTU address.

Check it out:

Starting to understand why some media types block mehttps://t.co/VoS0OwfqIB pic.twitter.com/pvjSiXQDtV — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 4, 2018

*dying*

Like so dying that we died, came back to life, and died again.

L.O.L.

Peeing my pants over here!!! — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) February 4, 2018

Dude, that sounds like a personal problem.

But us too.

We can’t stop giggling.

@sean_spicier owns the media. As it should be. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 4, 2018

So owned.

Effin CLASSIC! — Liberty (@LibertyJen) February 4, 2018

Doesn’t get much better than Spicier fooling a media outlet.

Just one job.

If you like your sources, you can keep your sources. — Anonymous Covfefe (@vejrm01) February 4, 2018

We see what you did there.

Do you get the warm fuzzies when you punk a major news publication?

I do. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) February 4, 2018

We do.

This is the best example of the Media NOT FACT CHECKING!!!! — Skook_Chiver (@ceb1097) February 4, 2018

And they wonder why we call them fake news?

Can’t get over this, EH OH EL.

That's a big fish you caught! 🤣🤣🤣👏 — Gayle Bailey (@Gayle_Bailey) February 4, 2018

Biggest and best fish YET.

Related:

Let the hyperventilating begin! Sean Spicer parody has HEYDAY tormenting Lefties with Russia and Jay-Z

Set phasers to WTF: George Takei compares FISA Memo to his fart, and it just gets grosser from there