We could have totally gone our WHOLE LIVES without knowing or thinking about George Takei’s farts.

Seriously.

I hear Devin Nunes released a memo his staff wrote about the FBI. So in response I’m going to release a fart in my bedroom. They’re both made of hot air, stink to high heaven, and thankfully will be forgotten in moments. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 4, 2018

Dude. Yuck.

Cool George. Just so we're all in agreement on this, we're going to stack the FBI with Republican loyalists who will use RNC funding and oppo research to create flimsy dossiers we'll take to a FISA court (but not tell them abt the RNC funding!), so we can spy on Democrats. Okay? — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) February 4, 2018

As long as that means we don’t have to read any more tweets about George Takei farting we’re all good with that.

Brad remembers and would wish you did that kind of protest in the garden. — meh² (@icklepepper) February 4, 2018

Heh.

Ew? — Mark Stephen DeRosa (@MarkSDeRosa) February 4, 2018

Super ew.

Ummm.

Be sure to say aloud ‘ take that Devin Nunes ‘ — pet of the duchess (@c5dorko) February 4, 2018

What is wrong with you people?

George, I can’t unread this. No more tweets about you farting, please. — Kelly (@KellyBefus) February 4, 2018

Scarred forever.

Thanks a LOT, Sulu.

Related:

Let the hyperventilating begin! Sean Spicer parody has HEYDAY tormenting Lefties with Russia and Jay-Z

BOOM goes the dynamite! Maria Bartiromo truth-BOMBS the FBI, DOJ and the ‘Clinton/Obama mafia’