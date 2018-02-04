It’s Sunday morning, so what better time to go back through the week and look at the Sean Spicer parody (@sean_spicier) account’s timeline which we KNEW would be LIT with the chaos of the past week PLUS the release of the FISA memo.

Pretty safe to say that people have figured out that Spicer is no longer Press Secretary (they are super dedicated to hating on Sarah Sanders), but there are still SOME people out there who think this is Sean Spicer.

Thank God.

Enjoy.

Honestly I’d rather have Jay-Z’s opinion on business than Chuck Schumer’s. At least he has a history of uhm, selling stuff — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 28, 2018

HA!

Huh? Oh, the irony of telling a parody account they don’t have to pretend anymore while thinking they’re the real deal.

Delicious.

Enter McCabe, or should that be exit McCabe?

Can’t wait til “He’s outta here faster than Andrew McCabe” becomes a saying — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 29, 2018

He took off faster than an Andrew McCabe out of the FBI – that’s a little clunky dude, but it could work.

Yup! Even got a certificate pic.twitter.com/LR3Pm7aGyk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 29, 2018

And he hangs the certificate on his fridge.

OMG! Trump said comrade. Let the hyperventilating begin… — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 31, 2018

OMG indeed.

Bitter sweet. I could use the cash pic.twitter.com/Mo6qRUYj5N — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 31, 2018

*dead*

Already got my conjugal visits lined up! pic.twitter.com/r23wY8iL7j — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 1, 2018

Always good to plan ahead.

Yes, I sing “Happy Birthday, Vladimir” nightly pic.twitter.com/pOUkiawNXD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 1, 2018

Jonah isn’t wrong here.

Gosh, Chris certainly put Sean in his place.

Good luck on the campaign! pic.twitter.com/fciOthOF3v — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 2, 2018

So friendly and polite.

Good because my face is my money maker pic.twitter.com/vCj56YSlVF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 2, 2018

YIKES.

So violent.

Way to go! We think?

Heh.

Related:

Wrong CUFFS: James Comey brags about wearing his FBI cufflinks, gets HILARIOUSLY dragged

Knocked TF OUT! Ben Shapiro REKT Jimmy Kimmel for claim talk show hosts are liberal because they’re intelligent