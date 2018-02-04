James Comey has to be one of the least self-aware people on the whole flipping planet.

Seriously.

Got to dress up for a family event tonight and was proud to wear my FBI cufflinks. https://t.co/2o3zymF9i9 — James Comey (@Comey) February 4, 2018

Did he think it was smart to tweet about ‘cuffs’ anything after the release of the FISA memo on Friday? At this point, we are starting to wonder if the guy is eating paint chips or TIDE PODS.

He had to know people would make the jump from cufflinks to THIS:

These would look better on you… pic.twitter.com/tVSfWL7kJg — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) February 4, 2018

Oooh shiny.

What’s wrong Jim? Couldn’t find your #ImWithHer cuff links? — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) February 4, 2018

He couldn’t find the right ugly pantsuit to match those particular cufflinks.

You should be ashamed. You, along with other high ranking FBI have ruined what other hard working FBI do everyday. #shame — politicalquest (@poliquest) February 4, 2018

But he’s not ashamed, clearly.

This has to be a parody account…🤔 — DLasss (@Wwlasss) February 4, 2018

You’d think, but nope.

HA! Love this.

With a flower, so lovely and elegant.

Had a dream last night and was happy to see you wearing handcuffs. — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) February 4, 2018

Sensing a theme here, James.

Yup, definitely a theme in these comments.

Wrong cuffs. But we'll wait. — I am Belle (@KStiffers) February 4, 2018

Told ya’.

Related:

Golf CLAP: Ben Rhodes trips EPICALLY over Obama’s ‘Russian flexibility’ in effort to discredit FISA Memo

What an ASSHAT! Laura Ingraham OWNED Chris Matthews for accusing Trump’s WH of writing FISA Memo