Stand BACK y’all, shots fired!

Maria Bartiromo just completely annihilated Hillary Clinton, Obama, the FBI, the DOJ, Schiff, and the entire media; hey, don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.

six senior leaders of the FBI/DOJ have been reassigned or fired based on facts that have come out of the work of the inspector general Yet, House Intel Cmtw Chair Nunes is branded a lunatic by the CLINTON/obama mafia w new killers- adam Schiff & media Incredible — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) February 3, 2018

Boom.

Let’s say that again, just for effect.

BOOM.

Anyone else do a little fist-pump when she tweeted the phrase ‘Clinton/Obama mafia’?

Because they are all corrupt! — Richard Howie (@RichHowie) February 4, 2018

Evergreen, man.

This dumb retired Deputy knows that the law doesn’t work this way. Please someone tell me why Owebama, Hildabeast and the rest are not in jail? — Marc Eaton (@Marc_Eaton) February 4, 2018

Because they’re Democrats, duh.

They have the same plan for everything. Attack the truth with lies until people believe it. — Rod (@Rod33651532) February 3, 2018

Tell the lie until your base believes it’s the truth, and then sit back and let the traditional media spread the lie far and wide.

That’s the Democrat way.

Whether fired, reassigned, or jailed, at least we know their names and this may be enough to keep honesty in government alive! — Rick Beringer (@DocBeringer) February 3, 2018

Keep honesty in government?

Hrm.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

In the real world of blue collar workers, they'd be fired with all future benefits, revoked. In the real world of a U.S. soldier who is dishonorably discharged for far less crimes, they lose all benefits. No retirement. This same rule should apply to all. — ☆☆2BlueStarMom☆☆ (@2_bluestarmom) February 3, 2018

But that’s the ‘little’ people, doncha know. We can’t possibly expect our elected officials and the government to be held to such oppressive standards.

*eye roll*

