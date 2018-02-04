Stand BACK y’all, shots fired!

Maria Bartiromo just completely annihilated Hillary Clinton, Obama, the FBI, the DOJ, Schiff, and the entire media; hey, don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.

Boom.

Let’s say that again, just for effect.

BOOM.

Anyone else do a little fist-pump when she tweeted the phrase ‘Clinton/Obama mafia’?

Trending

Evergreen, man.

Because they’re Democrats, duh.

Tell the lie until your base believes it’s the truth, and then sit back and let the traditional media spread the lie far and wide.

That’s the Democrat way.

Keep honesty in government?

Hrm.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

But that’s the ‘little’ people, doncha know. We can’t possibly expect our elected officials and the government to be held to such oppressive standards.

*eye roll*

Related:

Wrong CUFFS: James Comey brags about wearing his FBI cufflinks, gets HILARIOUSLY dragged

What an ASSHAT! Laura Ingraham OWNED Chris Matthews for accusing Trump’s WH of writing FISA Memo

‘NOT rocket science.’ Sarah Sanders’ 2-tweet takedown of Dems tax FAIL is GLORIOUS (bonus Pelosi hit)

Knocked TF OUT! Ben Shapiro REKT Jimmy Kimmel for claim talk show hosts are liberal because they’re intelligent

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ClintonMaria BartiromomediamemoNunesObamaSchiff