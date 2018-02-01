Joy Reid said some pretty stupid things about Trump’s SOTU address, predominately shaming him about pushing traditional American values like church, family, police, military, our flag and the National Anthem. We’re not entirely sure why she has such disdain for the fundamental values of this country, and neither was Donald Trump Jr.

Apparently Church, Family, Police, Military, and The National Anthem are things the left hates. I think we would all be a lot better off if we embraced those values that allowed us to become the greatest nation in the world. https://t.co/IxBv2s1It4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2018

For some reason, Ron Perlman took it upon himself to try and put Donald Trump Jr. in his place about VALUES, and all he really managed to do was punch himself in the nuts (and hit Hollywood a little too):

As a proud lefty lemme download ya. We hate pussy grabbers, deadbeats, liars, scumbags, entitled cunts who inherited and didn’t earn, and posers who wrap themselves up in shit they have no feeling for. Like police, military, and family. https://t.co/Eb7Jx2fLNW — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 1, 2018

He literally just described everyone nearly everyone in the Democratic party and in Hollywood

Just the other night the DNC had a Kennedy doing their rebuttal for the SOTU.

It doesn’t get much more entitled inheritance than a Kennedy.

And dude, Weinstein ring any bells?

You hate pussy grabbers, entitled deadbeats who lie and inherit their wealth? Really? pic.twitter.com/TISNCgjykQ — Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) February 1, 2018

What was all over his mouth? BLEH.

You must really hate Hollywood!! — ClemsonGrl (@liberty_grl) February 1, 2018

If people gave a flying fuck what the Hollywood left thought, Hillary would have easily won. Who is the hell says “lemme download ya” — Crass (@StephCrass) February 1, 2018

Ron does, apparently.

Dude, you shouldn't subtweet Joe Kennedy like that, he probably follows you — Ordy Packard denied form 1649 (@TheOpulentAmish) February 1, 2018

Brutal.

Doesn't hanging out with the Hollywood crowd negate all of that? — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) February 1, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present the calm, reasoned and politically sensitive rant of one of Hollywood’s Leftist elitists. He is a great example of why we cannot take them seriously. It’s all “do as I say, not as I do.” #hypocrisy https://t.co/NUdxFoXz4k — Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) February 1, 2018

Sez the guy who loves Bill Clinton. — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) February 1, 2018

Says the guy who makes his living in Hollywood.

WOW. Can't even make a point without proving what a lowbrow you are. — marnes (@marnes) February 1, 2018

Nobody cares what you think you elitist 1%er Hollywood douchebag…go pretend to be somebody important… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) February 1, 2018

Yeah, at least your guys didn't have anyone meeting that description doing the State of the Union response… — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) February 1, 2018

I've observed Democratic Party politics all my adult life, Ron. None of this is true. Well, you may be a proud lefty, but literally nothing else. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 1, 2018

LULZ. You Leftists like every one of those things. You're just mad because the curtain has been pulled back, revealing the depths of the Left's hypocrisy. — Lone Ranger Stranger Danger Zone (@mecantyping) February 1, 2018

This did NOT go as Ron planned.

Or maybe it did and he likes being humiliated on Twitter.

Stranger things have happened.

