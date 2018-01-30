The Left LOVES women, as long as the women in question agree with them politically and do and think as they’re told.
And they say the Right is sexist. *eye roll*
Look at this ‘mail’ S.E. Cupp shared from a ‘well-adjusted fan’:
Another well-adjusted fan: pic.twitter.com/EEZ829gqcD
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 30, 2018
Reading this lovely piece of hate mail makes us wonder if ‘Michael’ has ever actually read anything Cupp has written or watched her on television. She is anything but a full-blown Trump supporter and has more times than not called the president out.
Derp.
"Red hair don't scare" got me. 😂
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) January 30, 2018
Red hair SHOULD scare him, just sayin’.
He’s trying to convince himself. He’s terrified.
— Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) January 30, 2018
He’s an idiot, look how he spelled ‘bye bye’.
Clowns in the alleys?
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 30, 2018
*shrug* Lefty thing?
The fake-news media won't report it, but the #3 cause of death in the United States is Alley Clowns.
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 30, 2018
We KNEW it!
DAMN THE ALLEY CLOWNS!
At least he didn’t call Trump a shithole bastard. That would’ve been mean.
— Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) January 30, 2018
I'm changing this up a little and making it my bio.
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 30, 2018
EPIC.
..and so articulate!
— Ed Preston (@edpreston) January 30, 2018
English is clearly not his first language.
At least we hope it’s not – WOW.
Holy shit- this reads like a serial killer bot trying to write a love poem
— Seena Ghaznavi (@seenajon) January 30, 2018
And curtain.
Related:
‘He does NOT speak for us OR science.’ 500 (real) Women Scientists DESTROY Bill Nye for attending SOTU
DILLY DILLY! Iowahawk delivers the best SOTU address EVER in just 1 PERFECT tweet
BRUTAL: James Woods has the PERFECT suggestion for who Schumer should have to sit with at SOTU