The Left LOVES women, as long as the women in question agree with them politically and do and think as they’re told.

And they say the Right is sexist.  *eye roll*

Look at this ‘mail’ S.E. Cupp shared from a ‘well-adjusted fan’:

Reading this lovely piece of hate mail makes us wonder if ‘Michael’ has ever actually read anything Cupp has written or watched her on television. She is anything but a full-blown Trump supporter and has more times than not called the president out.

Derp.

Red hair SHOULD scare him, just sayin’.

He’s an idiot, look how he spelled ‘bye bye’.

*shrug* Lefty thing?

We KNEW it!

DAMN THE ALLEY CLOWNS!

EPIC.

English is clearly not his first language.

At least we hope it’s not – WOW.

And curtain.

