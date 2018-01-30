The Left LOVES women, as long as the women in question agree with them politically and do and think as they’re told.

And they say the Right is sexist. *eye roll*

Look at this ‘mail’ S.E. Cupp shared from a ‘well-adjusted fan’:

Reading this lovely piece of hate mail makes us wonder if ‘Michael’ has ever actually read anything Cupp has written or watched her on television. She is anything but a full-blown Trump supporter and has more times than not called the president out.

Derp.

"Red hair don't scare" got me. 😂 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) January 30, 2018

Red hair SHOULD scare him, just sayin’.

He’s trying to convince himself. He’s terrified. — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) January 30, 2018

He’s an idiot, look how he spelled ‘bye bye’.

Clowns in the alleys? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 30, 2018

*shrug* Lefty thing?

The fake-news media won't report it, but the #3 cause of death in the United States is Alley Clowns. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 30, 2018

We KNEW it!

DAMN THE ALLEY CLOWNS!

At least he didn’t call Trump a shithole bastard. That would’ve been mean. — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) January 30, 2018

I'm changing this up a little and making it my bio. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 30, 2018

EPIC.

..and so articulate! — Ed Preston (@edpreston) January 30, 2018

English is clearly not his first language.

At least we hope it’s not – WOW.

Holy shit- this reads like a serial killer bot trying to write a love poem — Seena Ghaznavi (@seenajon) January 30, 2018

And curtain.

