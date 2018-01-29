It’s adorable when Hollywood harpies pretend to know anything about the Constitution when it’s convenient for their agenda. And by adorable we mean annoying, pathetic and actually pretty damn sad.

Republican leaders in Senate have scheduled a vote Monday on legislation that would enact an unconstitutional 20-week abortion ban, just a week after Trump Administration introduced new rules granting health care workers the license 2 discriminate against women seeking abortions. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 29, 2018

Unconstitutional ban.

EL OH EL.

And yes, the Trump administration is against forced servitude.

The nerve.

Chelsea, abortion is legal, but that doesn’t mean it’s a right. Privacy is the right associated with abortion, not the act itself.

#ItsWorthAGoogle.

Ok Ms. constitutionalist, show me where abortion is written in the constitution, or right tor privacy, or prenumbra. — Alex Krakowski (@AlexKrakowski) January 29, 2018

Right next to the free education and healthcare amendment thingie.

At five months (20 wks) pregnant, I was showing my baby bump. I felt my baby boy moving all the time. I felt it when he got the hiccups while in my belly. Heard his heart beating, saw him sucking his thumb on US. Only 4 months to go. Who could support killing him? — Michelle Haberm (@MichelleHaberm4) January 29, 2018

Chelsea Handler, apparently.

Can you tell me the # of weeks in which you and other #ProAbortionists think the "fetus" magically changes from clump of cells to baby? Is there a time when it is still in the mother that is not acceptable for you to kill it? #AskingForAFriend https://t.co/stFND5keNb — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) January 29, 2018

Wait, someone is asking Chelsea to pick out a magical number of weeks after which an unborn baby becomes worth protecting from abortion?

If it's unconstitutional why is she worried? — Lionel Mandrake (@LMandrakeJr) January 29, 2018

HA!

How sexist or something.

Elections have consequences. In this case, it's saving the lives of babies who are 5 months old. https://t.co/dVSaRVImHg — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 29, 2018

Saving babies?! UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

If you're for discriminating against the unborn, denying them personhood, AND against religious liberty for your fellow Americans, you may be amoral Chelsea Handler. https://t.co/ROk31XyiHi — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 29, 2018

It’s not like life is actually a right and stuff.

*these people*

