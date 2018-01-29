It’s adorable when Hollywood harpies pretend to know anything about the Constitution when it’s convenient for their agenda. And by adorable we mean annoying, pathetic and actually pretty damn sad.

Unconstitutional ban.

EL OH EL.

And yes, the Trump administration is against forced servitude.

The nerve.

Chelsea, abortion is legal, but that doesn’t mean it’s a right. Privacy is the right associated with abortion, not the act itself.

#ItsWorthAGoogle.

Trending

Right next to the free education and healthcare amendment thingie.

Chelsea Handler, apparently.

Wait, someone is asking Chelsea to pick out a magical number of weeks after which an unborn baby becomes worth protecting from abortion?

HA!

How sexist or something.

Saving babies?! UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

It’s not like life is actually a right and stuff.

*these people*

Related:

Sick and tired of YOU! Kamala Harris gets WALLOPED for equating 20+ wk abortions to women’s rights

Lady, YOU’RE horrifying: Alyssa Milano’s tweet calling 20 wk abortion ban ‘horrifying’ BACKFIRES

Eating their OWN: Blue-check SJW goes after NYT for Miller piece, calls them a ‘white supremacist paper’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionChelsea HandlerConstitution