Earlier this week we learned that a ‘journalist’ deliberately kept this photo of Obama standing with Louis Farrakhan in a super smiley pose because they thought it might hurt his chances in the upcoming election.

YAY JOURNALISM.

And as you can imagine, social media exploded when the photo was released, but there wasn’t an explosion quite as BOOMY as the Sean Spicer parody’s (@sean_spicier) tweet:

One’s an America hating Muslim, the other is Louis Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/thSNB8KEqI — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 25, 2018

He had to know this would cause the Left to lose their damn minds … which is probably why he tweeted it in the first place.

I wouldn’t be a good community organizer anyway pic.twitter.com/kR6ZPZtDPw — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 25, 2018

Hey, at least they’ve figured out that Sean Spicer isn’t Press Secretary anymore.

Of course, they still seem to miss the fact that this is NOT the real Sean Spicer but hey, baby steps.

And then this tweet about Africa REALLY freaked them out:

Some folks aren’t just born with speed, sir! pic.twitter.com/xGVscU7zUB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 27, 2018

You drunk or high.

Can’t make this up.

Yeah, ignorance.

*dead*

And then he moved on to the Dreamers:

So that crap about Canadians being so nice is a load of BS pic.twitter.com/V6Z36xharp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 26, 2018

Canadians don’t understand the difference between bacon and ham, so yeah, no surprise here.

I’ll promote anyone’s book for a buck pic.twitter.com/rwooZW0dRp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 19, 2018

Hey man, a buck’s a buck!

Seems no matter what Spicier tweets, the Left comes running …

Don’t dive in the shallow end pic.twitter.com/IELsqJbGAY — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 19, 2018

Or run with scissors.

LOTS AND LOTS.

Sheesh.

Nothing to add here pic.twitter.com/9gs1lI5D4n — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 27, 2018

They really do manage to make giant asses of themselves, don’t they?

